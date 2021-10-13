Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Things To Do

9 Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Are Even More Stunning In The Fall

Get ready to fall in love with these views.

9 Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Are Even More Stunning In The Fall
@chuck_taylorrr | Instagram, @clionaohanlon | Instagram

There are countless waterfalls in B.C. and most are totally breathtaking, but they get even better in the fall. Getting outside in the crisp autumn air is amazing, and the fall colours make the drive there stunning.

The best part about hiking to a waterfall in the fall is that it's not so hot that you're dripping sweat, but also warm enough that you can enjoy the sun.

Here are some waterfalls that are close to Vancouver, making for an ideal weekend adventure.

Norvan Falls

Price: Free

Address: 4900 Lynn Valley Rd., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The 14-kilometre hike is worth it when you reach these falls. It has a gorgeous pool at the bottom, and lots of space to sit and enjoy a snack before you trek back.

Website

Kennedy Falls

Price: Free

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The trail is 11.3 kilometres but rated as moderate, so not too exhausting. This fall is beautiful because it flows down the rocks instead of dropping straight down, creating a magical scene.

Website

Shannon Falls

Price: Free

Address: Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a bit further of a drive from Vancouver but well worth it. Once you park it's a super quick walk to the falls, only a 1-kilometre round trip!

Website

Elk Falls

Price: Free

Address: Vancouver Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: A ferry ride over to the island in the fall is a stunning adventure in itself. You can make a day out of it and visit this epic waterfall, which you can get a perfect view of from the suspension bridge.

Website

Cypress Falls

Price: Free

Address: West Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a short drive to these falls, and the forest that you walk through to get there is like a jungle. Pay attention and you'll spot a cool abandoned pickup truck in the middle of nowhere.

Website

Gold Creek Falls

Price: Free

Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC

Why You Need To Go: You can get two viewpoints of this waterfall on your hike, one at the top and one below. The water is bright blue and you can feel the mist on your face.

Website

Brandywine Falls

Price: Free

Address: Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you want to make the trip shorter, you can do the short trip from the parking lot to the lookout and still get a great view of the huge waterfall. You can also go right to the bottom, where you'll feel super tiny next to the 70-metre fall.

Website

Sawblade Falls

Price: Free

Address: Coquitlam, BC

Why You Need To Go: The hike to this waterfall is three hours but rated as easy. It's also a beautiful trail through the provincial park that leads to this peaceful fall.

Website

Helmcken Falls

Price: Free

Address: Thompson-Nicola, BC

Why You Need To Go: Although this waterfall is over five hours from Vancouver, it couldn't go without a mention. It is so spectacular that the drive is worth it. On a sunny fall day, this is one of the most beautiful waterfalls around.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Huge Lake Chalet In BC Is Just $50/Night If You Split It With Your Crew

The ultimate fall getaway 🍂

destinationlesstravel | Airbnb, Airbnb

This luxurious chalet overlooking breathtaking mountains and serene water is actually super affordable if you book with friends for a fall weekend getaway in B.C.

You'll feel like you stepped right into a Hallmark movie as you curl up on a chilly fall day and look out at the unbelievable view from the A-frame house.

Keep Reading Show less

This Town In The Boonies Of BC Has Some Of The Best Spots For Watching Grizzlies (PHOTOS)

You can get pretty close to a grizzly catching its dinner. 🐻

Gabriella Zsuzsanna Jenei | Dreamstime, Tomas Nevesely | Dreamstime

A tiny town in B.C. offers you a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch grizzly bears in their natural habitat and survive to tell the tale.

The bear's home is in what's (unsurprisingly) called the Great Bear Rainforest, located near the isolated town of Bella Coola.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Terrifying Halloween Events In Vancouver That Will Scare The Crap Out Of You

It's the most wonderful time of the year 👻 🎃

@pne_playland | Instagram, @maanfarms | Instagram

Spooky season is officially upon us and you know what that means... it's time to start planning what to do on Halloween.

It's the question we all start asking around this time, as we scramble to find the perfect costume (let's hope it isn't another year of Tiger King's).

Keep Reading Show less

I Explored Vancouver Island In A Camper Van & It Was The Perfect Fall Vacation

10/10 would recommend renting a van or RV on the Outdoorsy app! 🏕️

Natalia Buia | Narcity, Natalia Buia | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After staying at home for a year and a half, I wanted my first vacation to be extraordinary. Rather than heading to a tropical resort or charming European city, I explored a part of Canada I've never seen before: Vancouver Island.

Keep Reading Show less