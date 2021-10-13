9 Waterfalls Near Vancouver That Are Even More Stunning In The Fall
Get ready to fall in love with these views.
There are countless waterfalls in B.C. and most are totally breathtaking, but they get even better in the fall. Getting outside in the crisp autumn air is amazing, and the fall colours make the drive there stunning.
The best part about hiking to a waterfall in the fall is that it's not so hot that you're dripping sweat, but also warm enough that you can enjoy the sun.
Here are some waterfalls that are close to Vancouver, making for an ideal weekend adventure.
Norvan Falls
Price: Free
Address: 4900 Lynn Valley Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The 14-kilometre hike is worth it when you reach these falls. It has a gorgeous pool at the bottom, and lots of space to sit and enjoy a snack before you trek back.
Kennedy Falls
Price: Free
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The trail is 11.3 kilometres but rated as moderate, so not too exhausting. This fall is beautiful because it flows down the rocks instead of dropping straight down, creating a magical scene.
Shannon Falls
Price: Free
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's a bit further of a drive from Vancouver but well worth it. Once you park it's a super quick walk to the falls, only a 1-kilometre round trip!
Elk Falls
Price: Free
Address: Vancouver Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: A ferry ride over to the island in the fall is a stunning adventure in itself. You can make a day out of it and visit this epic waterfall, which you can get a perfect view of from the suspension bridge.
Cypress Falls
Price: Free
Address: West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: It's a short drive to these falls, and the forest that you walk through to get there is like a jungle. Pay attention and you'll spot a cool abandoned pickup truck in the middle of nowhere.
Gold Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: Golden Ears Provincial Park, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can get two viewpoints of this waterfall on your hike, one at the top and one below. The water is bright blue and you can feel the mist on your face.
Brandywine Falls
Price: Free
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to make the trip shorter, you can do the short trip from the parking lot to the lookout and still get a great view of the huge waterfall. You can also go right to the bottom, where you'll feel super tiny next to the 70-metre fall.
Sawblade Falls
Price: Free
Address: Coquitlam, BC
Why You Need To Go: The hike to this waterfall is three hours but rated as easy. It's also a beautiful trail through the provincial park that leads to this peaceful fall.
Helmcken Falls
Price: Free
Address: Thompson-Nicola, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although this waterfall is over five hours from Vancouver, it couldn't go without a mention. It is so spectacular that the drive is worth it. On a sunny fall day, this is one of the most beautiful waterfalls around.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.