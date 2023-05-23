Ex-Costco Employees Are Revealing All Of The Weird Things They Experienced On The Job
Anyone who has shopped at Costco has probably come across an odd interaction between a customer and an employee or even had one themselves.
So, to find out what actually goes on at Costco Canada locations, Narcity asked people on Facebook to share the strangest experiences they had while working at the wholesale retailer.
There have been more than 200 comments from ex-employees about the weird things customers do while shopping.
Former workers revealed everything from bizarre food returns to attempted thefts or dangerous hoarding.
Ex-Costco employee Jessica said that someone returned an entire bedroom set including a mattress because they were moving.
Also, Trevor shared that a customer returned a quarter of a rotisserie chicken because "it was too greasy" and they actually got a refund.
Those aren't the only Costco returns that had former employees going off in the comments on Facebook.
Izi said they once saw a Costco member return a Christmas tree after the holidays and get a refund for it.
Ex-employee Moe commented that a motel owner returned blankets they had bought years before.
Quite a few people also shared that customers would return rotisserie chickens but only the bones or a part of the chicken.
Then, Krista said someone once returned a frozen pizza that didn't even have a full slice left over because they "didn't like it."
Former employee Donna revealed that a shopper brought back half of a Costco birthday cake and told them that nobody liked it.
According to ex-Costco worker Nick, people have successfully returned dead trees months later.
It's not just weird returns that people have seen while working at the wholesale retailer.
Victoria, who worked at a Costco location in Quebec, said a family once had a full meal on a patio set that was on display.
The family grabbed a rotisserie chicken, potato salad and beer without paying and then were "very confused" when workers asked them not to eat there.
Also, William shared that when people were hoarding toilet paper during the pandemic, "a woman had climbed the orange racks to try and grab a pack."
Ex-Costco employee Amanda said that when they were checking receipts at the exit of the warehouse once, a shopper came up with flowers and a cake.
"The flowers weren't charged on his receipt. He got so upset that I noticed and threw the flowers on the ground, caused a scene and walked away," they said.
Then, a few minutes later, the shopper came back to pick up the flowers and pay for them.
Amanda also commented that a member put a pack of steaks in his boxers to try and steal them.
Former Costco employee Karol-Ann commented that someone came to the warehouse riding a horse, left it in the parking lot and came into the building to shop for groceries without wearing shoes.
Also, someone named Krystel said they once asked a member how she was doing and the member replied, "You're my cashier, not my psychologist."
Ex-employee Jenna shared that a person had an open five-kilogram bag of sugar and left a trail of it throughout the entire warehouse while they were shopping.
