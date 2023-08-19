This Ghost Town In Alberta Is Straight Out Of The Wild West & Features 'Haunted' Attractions
Spooky road trip, anyone?
Calling all explorers! If you're a thrill-seeker with a taste for the eerie and a penchant for the past, look no further than this ghost town in Alberta.
Near Drumheller, you'll find the village of Wayne, a once-thriving coal mining town that has been described as "all but abandoned."
Tucked away in the heart of the Canadian Badlands, the town is a slice of history that seems to have been plucked straight from the pages of a Wild West movie.
Wayne was once a town of over 3,000 people, but today is much quieter, with less than 30 residents (27 as of June).
While the town is a historical slice of the past, it's not just history that you'll find here — Wayne is said to be a ghost town in more ways than one.
The main attraction of the town is the Rosedeer Hotel and Last Chance Saloon. According to the hotel, there used to be a post office, school and several other businesses in the village, but now only the hotel remains.
As you may expect, the hotel is said to be haunted. Apparently, it's a popular spot for paranormal groups and mediums looking to engage with the supernatural. Even the owner has said that he's had "experiences" on the property.
"Like pipe tobacco — I smell that in our former billiard room every now and then, and there's no reason for that," Dave Arsenault previously told CBC.
"And just things out of the corner of your eye, and a female spirit is what I seem to see every now and again."
Besides spooks, the hotel and saloon has its share of wild tales. One tells of three strangers who walked into the hotel and ordered drinks.
When the bartender brought them their drinks, they refused to pay. It's said that the bartender then went back to the bar, pulled out a 45-calibre revolver and fired three shots into the wall, one over the head of each of the strangers, who "wasted no time in leaving."
The bullet holes are even still there, with a frame around them above the piano, according to the hotel.
The village can be found about 15 minutes southeast of Drumheller, and half the fun of visiting is the journey there. Visitors will half to cross 11 single-lane bridges along the way, which were once used to transport coal through local mining communities.
In fact, according to Travel Drumheller, these spans are in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most bridges to be found within the shortest distance.
Travellers will also encounter many coal mining relics of the past along the way, including abandoned homes and machinery.
Once you find the town, you can check out the Last Chance Saloon for a bite (they've got an extensive menu) or extend your stay by checking into one of the themed rooms of the Rosedeer Hotel.
Wayne
Location: Drumheller, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this historic ghost town in the Canadian Badlands and be transported to another time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.