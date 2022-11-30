This Magical Christmas Market In Canada Lets You Stroll Under A Million Twinkling Lights
Get ready to get festive! ✨
A magical holiday experience is coming to Canada, and if you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, this event will definitely help get you there.
Glow Saskatoon – often called Saskatoon Glow Gardens – is a light festival where you can walk under a million twinkling lights.
Hosted at Saskatoon's Prairieland Park, here, you'll be able to take in some holiday cheer with entertainment, food and drinks and a Christmas market where you can shop for gifts.
Starting December 1, visitors will be able to take in an enchanted world at Glow Saskatoon and walk through light gardens, take photos in illuminated frames and even say hi to Santa.
Glow will have tons of holiday photo ops, including a glowing light tunnel and LED swings that change colour.
Of course, the event will have festive foods and drinks on offer, like turkey poutine, Santa's Favourite Hot Chocolate and drinks in Glow's signature light-up cups that you can sip on while you stroll.
You can shop for gifts from local boutiques and artisans at Glow's Christmas market, with things like stationary, one-of-a-kind custom-made chocolates, jewelry, home decor, toys and more on offer.
In addition to the fun photo ops with the light structures throughout the event, visitors will also be able to meet Santa himself and can also grab a photo with a strolling fairytale princess.
Glow Saskatoon will also have holiday entertainment during the event, with organizers telling Narcity that a line-up of local artists is set to take to the stage, with everything from "smooth holiday crooners to jazz artists to festive choirs," set to deliver some Christmas cheer.
Glow Saskatoon will run until December 30, 2022, and costs $24.99 for admission at the door for adults. It's a little cheaper at $21.99 per adult if you buy tickets in advance online.
Glow Saskatoon
Price: $21.99 per adult online, $24.99 at the door
When: December 1-30, 2022
Address: 503 Ruth St. W., Saskatoon, SK
Why You Need To Go: You can walk under a million twinkling lights at this event full of holiday cheer, and even meet Santa himself!
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.