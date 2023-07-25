This Ontario Park Has A Secret Beach With Turquoise Water That Feels Like A Piece of Europe
Perfect for a dreamy day trip. 🤩
If you want to feel like you're lying on a beach in Europe without having to leave Ontario, this lesser-known spot should definitely be on your radar.
In Tobermory, you can visit a secret beach with stunning turquoise-blue water that’s straight out of the Mediterranean.
Little Cove Beach is a small, cobblestone beach located in Bruce Peninsula National Park on Lake Huron that's a bit off the beaten path.
With its white rocky shore and crystal-clear, bright blue water, it'd be easy to feel like you're sunning on the beaches of France or Portugal while here.
Its location in Tobermory is also perfect for an easy road trip from Toronto.
However, if the beach has a tropical look to it, the water is anything but. While strikingly blue, the water here is typically on the chillier side, making for a very refreshing dip.
According to visitors, Little Cove Beach has a "secret" feel to it, compared to the well-known (and busier) Tobermory grotto.
Here, you'll find a unique landscape of barrens, cliffs dominated by shrubs and low woody plants, and limestone pavements with twists and potholes caused by natural erosion.
If you're up for a hike, Little Cove Beach can be reached from the grotto via the Bruce Trail, making for a trek of about 2 hours.
The trail offers some incredible vantage points before bringing you to the secluded beach.
A small parking lot is available at the beach, but you'll need to reserve parking in advance as spaces fill up quickly. Reservations can be made online for four-hour time slots.
To visit, you'll also need a Parks Canada day pass, which you can purchase online when you reserve your parking.
If you want to take in other sights in the area, just 10 minutes from the beach by car you'll find the stunning Flowerpot Island. Part of Fathom Five National Marine Park, the island can be accessed by private boat tour companies that sail from Tobermory.
Nearby you can also explore the Big Tub Lighthouse, a still-functioning lighthouse originally built in 1885.
Little Cove Beach
Price: $17.70 parking pass; $16.75 entry pass
When: Until October 15, 2023
Location: 240-242 Little Cove Rd., Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.