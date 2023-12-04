This Small Town In Ontario Feels Like Being In Europe For Christmas & It's So Magical
It's a must-visit during the season. 🎄✨
Ontario is full of magical small towns that make for great winter road trips and this one near Ottawa feels like you're visiting Europe for the holidays.
Perth is a small town in Ontari o that has a Scottish influence, speckled with historic stone buildings that will make you feel like you've jetted off to the U.K. for Christmas.
Founded in 1816 by Scottish immigrants, Perth was named after the town in Scotland and retains many features of a Scottish town .
Perth has many historic buildings and heritage sites that will whisk you away to the streets of the U.K., but is an especially charming spot to visit come Christmas time.
The town hosts a number of holiday events throughout December that highlight the magic of the season.
From a meet and greet with Santa Claus himself to performances and shows, you can up your holiday game with a trip to this small town full of festive events.
You can also take in a festive display at Crystal Palace in the heart of downtown Perth during Christmas at the Palace when the spacious glass venue will host a choir, children's crafts, and gorgeous Christmas trees that you can view up close.
The Studio Theatre will be putting on the classic A Christmas Carol on December 16, with free admission as a holiday gift to the community. Free will donations in support of The Table Community Food Center will be accepted at the theatre.
There will also be a Perth community Christmas Day Dinner on December 25.
Once the Christmas dust has settled, you can ring in the new year by joining the town's annual Polar Bear Plunge on January 1.
This year's plunge in support of the Rural FASD Support Network, a local organization dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) achieve success and reach their full potential, will see plungers jump into the ice-cold Tay River on New Year's Day.
Christmas in Perth, Ontario
Price: Free to visit
When: Select dates until January 2024
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can surround yourself with holiday magic in a historic small town filled with twinkly lights and Christmas events.
