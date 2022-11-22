This Small Ontario Town Is Like You're In Europe For Christmas & There Is A Lights Festival
There is a glass palace full of Christmas trees.
Ontario is full of magical small towns that make for great winter road trips and this one near Ottawa feels like you're in Europe for the holidays.
The town of Perth has a Scottish influence and is speckled with historic stone buildings which will make you feel like you've jetted off to the UK for Christmas. The town hosts a number of holiday events that add to the magic of the season.
From a twinkly lights festival and a Santa Claus parade to carolers in a glass palace and a polar bear plunge, you can up your holiday game with a trip to this small town full of festive events.
You'll be able to walk by the Crystal Palace, a spacious venue with floor-to-ceiling windows, and admire sparkling Christmas trees during the Festival of Lights, from November 19 to January 3. The glass palace is full of trees that are all lit up until dawn.
You can go inside of palace for a closer look at the decorated trees during events, such as Christmas at the Palace on December 10. You can pop by this free event to enjoy Christmas choir performances and children's crafts.
You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for a number of festive characters wandering through the town including Santa and the Grinch. Santa will be visiting for photos on November 26, December 3 and 10 and will travel through the streets during the parade on the third. His elves will be in town on December 17 and the Grinch will be exploring the streets on December 21.
The Studio Theatre will be hosting Christmas specials like Scrooge the Musical on select dates starting November 24 and the musical comedy show, Lynn Miles' Winter, on December 15. You can also watch the CP Holiday Train roll in as you listen to live music, if you're in town on November 28.
You'll want to mark your calendar for the December 2 fireworks display where you can listen to Christmas carols by a bonfire as you admire the spectacle. There are other holiday performances happening in the town during the holiday season.
Once the Christmas dust has settled, you can join the annual Polar Bear Plunge and ring in the new year on January 1. It's fair to say that this small town has packed the holiday season with magic, not to mention the quaint shops you can browse and the festive decorations that line the downtown streets.
Christmas and Holiday Events, Perth
Price: Free to visit
When: Select dates until January 2023
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can surround yourself with holiday magic in a historic small town filled with twinkly lights and Christmas events.
