7 Places In Canada To Visit With Your Lover This Winter That Feel Like A Holiday Movie
Perfect for a romantic winter date. ❤️❄️
Winter is just about here, and there are tons of magical ways to spend the season in Canada.
If you're looking for things to do with someone special, there are festive events and surreal locations all over the country that you'll want to keep on your radar, from skating on an enchanting frozen lake to walking through an illuminated world of twinkling lights.
Whether you're spending the season with your boo, friends or you're ready for a solo adventure, here are seven surreal places you'll want to visit this winter.
A cozy Medieval castle
Price: $50 per adult for tours
Address: 2210 College Ave., Regina, SK
Details: Nothing says romance like snuggling up under a lush fur blanket by candlelight, and you can do exactly that at Stone Hall Castle.
The majestic fortress, which is located in Saskatoon, will take you right back to Medieval times, decked out in 16th, 17th and 18th-century furniture and complete with oil paintings and tapestries.
You and your loved one can book a stay here and spend the night getting get cozy by the fire. However, if you aren't into leaving your bed for the night, the castle is also open for daily tours.
A dazzling world of lights
Price: $15+ per person
Address: 2805 boul. of Remembrance, Laval, QC & 7174 Derrycrest Dr., Mississauga, ON
Details: For a truly magical experience, you and your other half can check out Illumi, a light festival that's open in two cities in Canada.
Located in Laval, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario, Illumi features thousands of larger-than-life light structures and 25 million lights that you can see by foot or by car.
The event is on until January 29 in both locations, with different structures on display.
A street made of gingerbread
Price: Free
Address: 100 Front St. W., Toronto, ON
Details: In Toronto, you can walk down a lane made of gingerbread for a festive way to spend an evening.
The Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto has transformed part of its main floor into "Gingerbread Lane," a path with twinkling windows with festive scenes of gifts and more gingerbread surrounded by decorative cookies that's almost entirely edible (though you'll have to refrain from taking a bite).
You can wander the path with a loved one and snap some cute photos. You could even book a stay at the hotel for a romantic night.
An outdoor winter wonderland
Price: Free
Address: 111 Lake Louise Dr., Lake Louise, AB
Details: Lake Louise in Alberta is a stunning sight all year long, but when the lake freezes and snow is on the ground, skating on it is a truly magical activity.
Often called one of the world's most beautiful skating rinks, the lake is surrounded by mountain scenery, making for a stunning backdrop for you and your other half while you glide on the ice.
You can typically skate on the lake from mid-December until April, and it's free to do so.
Right by the lake is the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, so you could even book a cozy stay for the two of you.
A one-of-a-kind ice hotel
Price: $24.99+ per person for day passes, $399+ per night for rooms
Address: 2280 Boul. Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC
Details: If you're looking for an extra special getaway for you and your significant other, why not book a stay at North America's only ice hotel?
The Hôtel de Glace in Quebec is, as its name would suggest, a hotel completely made of ice where you can feel just like Elsa for a night.
Complete with rooms that offer "the intimacy of an igloo," a "Nordic area" with a hot tub under the stars and a charming skating trail, this place is the perfect winter escape for you and bae.
A dreamy hot spring
Price: Free
Address: Lillooet Forest Service Road, Squamish-Lillooet C, BC
Details: Nestled in a mountain and overlooking a river, the Keyhole Hot Springs in B.C. is a magical spot to take a dip in winter.
While a hot spring is nice any time of year, surrounded by snow the area looks completely surreal and will make for some great photo ops.
You and a loved one can soak in the warm water and spend some quality time together here.
A place of northern lights and polar bears
Price: Varies by activity
Address: Churchill, Manitoba
Details: Called the polar bear capital of the globe, Churchill, Manitoba, is a place that feels like another world where you can see incredible wildlife and nature.
The town, which is located just south of the Arctic circle, lies on the migration path of polar bears and beluga whales, and also offers prime opportunities to view the northern lights, which can be seen up to 300 nights a year here.
A night spent gazing at the skies together under a rainbow of lights -- what could be more romantic?
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.