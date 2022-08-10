9 Sex Clubs In Canada You Might Want To Visit If You're Interested In An Adult Experience
Themed events, fun play areas and more!
If visiting a sex club in Canada is something you've been thinking about, you might be surprised to find out that there are quite a few in the country.
Many of the clubs host events catered to specific sexual interests and orientations, as well as evenings just for general play, so there's likely something for everyone who wants to get involved.
Of course, there are specific rules that must be followed at adult clubs which are all listed on their websites, but "no means no" is the number one for all of them.
Happy exploring!
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Oasis Aqualounge in Toronto
Price: $15 — $115
Address: 231 Mutual St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: With three floors, a pool that's available year round, as well as a hot tub and sauna, there's plenty of room to hang out and get sexy here, if that's what you want to do!
Narcity recently visited the popular spot and gave a full review of Oasis.
L'Orage in Montreal
Price: $20 — $100, plus the cost of membership
Address: 7700 12e Av, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This should be your go-to spot if you want to experience exciting themed events such as Sexy Dance Thursday, Threesome Dating Friday, Sexy Hot Evening Saturday and Sunday of Gluttony.
Steamworks in Vancouver
Price: $5 — $100, free for students
Address: 123 W. Pender St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This private men's gym, sauna and bathhouse is just for "men looking for other men!"
Some of the public play areas include a "labyrinth of glory holes and slurp ramps, a public sling, bunk beds and video lounges."
There's also free wifi, which is always a bonus.
Aurora Social Club in Edmonton
Price: $12 — $115.30
Address: 10592 109 St. NW, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: To experience a "staple" in the Edmonton lifestyle scene complete with an orgy bed, a voyeur room, two glory hole booths, a kink dungeon and so much more.
You can also join the gangbang list if you're interested!
The X Club in Mississauga
Price: $10 — $1,700
Address: 1625 Sismet Road Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an upscale evening, the club is available through membership only which they say "keeps its exclusivity."
As well, they have a fun loft that gives you a birds-eye view of the club if you prefer to watch.
Club L in Montreal
Price: $25 — $75
Address: 2570 Jean Talon East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: With a live DJ playing, you can also enjoy themed events around BDSM, fetish, and "dating" to find others to play with.
There's also a restaurant with a variety of nibbles and wine selections to get your evening started.
Club Rendezvous in Alberta
Price: $11.46 — $100
Address: 2280 39 Ave NE, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This spot was established in 1983 and is "dedicated to providing a pleasant and safe atmosphere for those couples and select singles interested in experiencing the Swinging Lifestyle."
Luxuria in Montreal
Price: Free — $1,000
Address: 8820 Boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you want to enjoy dinner before your experience, you can hit up the restaurant conveniently located in the club.
For after dinner, you can experience "swinging, mixing, voyeurism, exhibitionism" or just have a drink in a "sexy atmosphere."
Club M4 in Mississauga
Price: Free — $599
Address: 1989A Dundas Street East, Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 5,000 square feet of play space and a fully stocked bar and lounge, there's plenty of room to either engage in play or to sit back, relax, and just watch what others around you are up to.
Have fun and stay safe, folks!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.