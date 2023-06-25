7 Stunning Small Towns 3 Hours Or Less From Toronto That Are A Slice Of Summer Paradise
Sun rays and beach days await! ☀️
Located three hours or less from Toronto, these small towns are brimming with things to do and are beautiful destinations to visit for a day trip or longer getaway. Start your engines and take a summer trip to these dreamy villages for the ultimate warm-weather adventure.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located about two and a half hours outside of Toronto, Picton is brimming with summer charm. The small town is most known for Sandbanks Provincial Park, a scenic area home to three white sand beaches. Picton is also part of Price Edward County, an area renowned for its wineries. You can take a wine tour and explore leafy vineyards for a boozy summer adventure.
Gananoque
Address: Gananoque, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic lakeside town will make you feel like you've stepped into Europe and it will take you around three hours to drive there from Toronto. It boasts quaint stone buildings and sparkling waters. As a region of the 1000 Islands, there are endless summer activities to enjoy in Gananoque. From boat cruises to hiking trails and theatre performances at the Thousand Islands Playhouse, you can have a fun little getaway at this town.
Southampton
Address: Southampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a three-hour road trip to this dreamy beach town on the shores of Lake Huron. Boasting dune-filled shores, turquoise waters, and breathtaking pink sunsets, it is like a mini trip to the tropics. The town itself is home to cute cafes and local shops to explore.
Elora
Address: Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as "Ontario's most beautiful village," Elora is a popular summer destination located an hour and a half away from Toronto. The town is home to beautiful historic buildings, unique local shops, and stunning landscapes. One of the most iconic things to do in Elora is visit the quarry. The turquoise swimming hole is surrounded by limestone cliffs and has a small sandy beach.
Creemore
Address: Creemore, ON
Why You Need To Go: The town of Creemore is an hour and 40 minute drive from Toronto and makes for a dreamy summer day trip. The area will whisk you back in time with its historic streets and shops. You can take a trip to the Creemore Springs Brewery and even check out North America's smallest jail. The dreamy Purple Hill Lavender Farm is also worth a visit.
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a beach getaway you'll want to head to this charming small town located two and a half hours from Toronto. Port Stanley is home to a gorgeous sandy beach with warm water and East Coast vibes. You can spend your time exploring the Port Stanley Harbour or shopping at the boutiques.
Sauble Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed the "Daytona of the North," Sauble Beach is a beautiful spot for a warm-weather getaway. The tiny beach town has powdery shores and breathtaking sunsets and is located three hours from Toronto. You can grab some grub from the Casero Taco Bus or book a longer stay at the retro June Motel.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.