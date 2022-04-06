A GTA Driver Was Charged For Cruising Around In A Busted Up Van Without A Licence (PHOTOS)
Maybe they were driving it to the junkyard?
Some people may drive their cars until the wheels come off, but what happens when you take that figure of speech a little too literally? You end up in a heap, pun intended, of trouble.
On Tuesday, Milton District Response Unit officers discovered a motorist attempting to get where they were going in a badly damaged van with a long list of defects.
According to the police, inspectors found several mechanical flaws within the large vehicle, including defective brakes, improper tires, missing lug nuts, a damaged windshield, and no head or brake lights.
So, basically, the thing was probably one big accident waiting to happen.
Oh, and photos of the van were released in case you thought the report could've been exaggerated. Spoiler alert: it was not.
As if that wasn't bad enough, officers also found out that the driver didn't even have their licence. As a result, the driver was charged and the plates were seized.
Head-scratching incidents involving not-safe-for-the-road vehicles aren't that rare of an occurrence in Ontario.
Last week, OPP Central Region officers shared a photo of a stopped vehicle, which appeared to be covered in dirt or dust, with the only visible part being a small section of its rear window that its wipers have cleared.
The driver was charged for having a dirty licence plate, although no specific traffic fines were disclosed.
So, if you got a ruined old chevy in your garage that you've been thinking about taking for one last joyride. You might want to seriously reconsider. After all, nobody wants to get fined over something as preventable as not driving scrap metal.