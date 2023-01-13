Ontario's Winter Storm Will Make Travel 'Hazardous' Today & School Buses Are Being Cancelled
Environment Canada asking drivers to postpone non-essential travel.
The arrival of Ontario's winter storm likely caught some residents off guard on Friday morning. The province, which kicked off 2023 with weeks of milder temperatures, is now expected to be buried under a sheet of accumulation ahead of the weekend, with some regions already calling for a snow day.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), eastern parts of Ontario will be most affected by the day's wintry event, with approximately 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall. As a result, the City of Ottawa cancelled all school bus transportation first thing Friday morning and issued a daytime winter parking ban from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
\u201cA winter weather parking ban will be in effect tomorrow, January 13, beginning at 10 am.\nPlease do not park on #OttCity streets until 7 pm so crews can plow easily and effectively.\nMore: https://t.co/cK69fXkEWS\u201d— City of Ottawa (@City of Ottawa) 1673548209
However, it's worth noting that most schools in the area have opted to remain open.
\u201cATTENTION - All school buses and vans serving the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are cancelled today, January 13, 2023, due to poor weather conditions. Schools are still open. Parents are welcome to drop off their children at school and pick them up at regular bell times.\u201d— OCDSB (@OCDSB) 1673604952
Widespread winter weather advisories have also been issued by Environment Canada (EC), warning motorists to prepare for "hazardous winter driving conditions."
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," EC warns. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
Southern regions of Ontario, such as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), will be less impacted by the snow, with around 5 centimetres of snow expected. Still, drivers passing through the area will want to be cautious as visibility will be poor, and roads could become slippery as the day progresses.
As for what the weekend will hold? TWN reports that a much-needed round of sunshine will make Saturday and Sunday feel especially blissful as the storm departs.
Daytime temperatures will be chilly, though, with cities like Toronto expected to float around -5 degrees. Bundle up, folks!
