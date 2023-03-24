People Are Refusing To Call These Toronto Landmarks By Their New Names & It Seems Personal
Some things should never change.
Do you refuse to call the Rogers Centre anything but the SkyDome? Well, you're not alone. In fact, controversy plagues a lot more Toronto landmarks than you might think.
A Reddit thread in askTO is going viral after a user posted an irresistible prompt asking fellow Torontonians, "What's something that's changed names but you refuse to call it by its new name?"
Amongst the first lost names cited were the Molson Amphitheatre, now Budweiser Stage, and the SkyDome, which became Rogers Centre in 2005.
"Skydome will forever be its name," wrote one user.
"'bud stage' makes me think it's being sponsored by a weed dispensary. LOL," joked another.
The Air Canada Centre, often abbreviated to the ACC, also got some love in the thread, with some arguing that its replacement name 'Scotiabank Arena' feels less iconic.
"SBA just doesn't have the same ring to it," argued one user.
"Especially since peak Vince Carter was known as Air Canada," added another.
Meanwhile, Sheppard West Station, which was changed from Downsview Station in 2010, got blasted for ruining the city's nostalgia factor.
"I grew up on that station... I was a Downsview kid, you cant take that away from me. Taking the 84 everyday built character," explained one Redditor.
Others took aim at the name swaps that have occurred at Canada's Wonderland over the years.
"Anything from Wonderland. Top Gun, Italian Job, Tomb Raider etc." reads one post.
It's worth pointing out that most of the complaints on the thread are dripping with personal bias. However, that doesn't mean they aren't true.
You decide!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.