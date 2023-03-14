A TikToker Was Asked If Toronto Is Safe & Their 'Rule Of Thumb' Is Just So True (VIDEO)
Somehow, it makes total sense...🧐.
Safety in Toronto has been quite a concern, given the number of incidents that have occurred in the city lately. But, apparently, this is also worrisome to tourists visiting the 6ix.
A TikToker, Beau Pinto, shared a story about someone who considered visiting Toronto. The person asked the Torontonian if the city was safe, and the TikToker explained their "rule of thumb" in a video.
The answer, which might confuse people, certainly made sense to fellow Torontonians.
The TikToker shared that they kept the answer very simple and said this:
"If you're in Toronto, you can pretty much talk to anyone. If you talk to almost anyone here, you know, you ask for directions, anything like that. Most people are nice and kind and safe individuals. But if someone talks to you, that's where things get sticky."
"Does this make sense? No. Is it true? Absolutely," someone commented on the video.
"I completely get it 😂😂 especially as a female," another shared.
"If someone starts off the conversation with 'yo fam' run," a person said, to which the TikToker responded with "100000%."
The TikToker explained in the video that they "can talk to almost anyone," but the minute that switches around, they know "something's up."
Pinto said they could be "asking me for money, trying to scam me into something recruitment some weird religion" — which could be totally relatable to some people who walk past Yonge and Dundas square often enough.
A person asked the TikToker, "So with this reasoning how do you expect the person you are talking to, to not ignore you and be friendly 🧐🧐." They answered with, "It's a paradox lol."
In other words, the "rule of thumb" here is if "you live in Toronto, talk to anyone you want. And if someone starts talking to you, just walk away. Pretend you didn't hear them."