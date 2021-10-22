7 Road Trips Around BC That Will Give You All The Spectacular Fall Views

Trending Tags

Driving down a highway with music blasting and endless views in front of you is the perfect way to spend a weekend.

In B.C., there are so many beautiful road trips to take and, in fall, you can see the trees changing colour, making it that much more special.

Take all day to drive around, or road trip to spend the night somewhere fun like Tofino or Victoria.

B.C. is pretty big, so you can make a road trip seriously long, or even stop for a hike on the way to stretch the legs.

The best part about road-tripping in B.C. is that you almost always get a view that is so worth the drive. You can see rushing waterfalls, panoramic lookouts, and whale tail sightings.

Here are some of the best places to road trip to, or drive through, this fall.

Pacific Marine Circle

Distance: 289 kilometres, five hours

Why You Need To Go: You can get a full circle done in Southern Vancouver on this route. You get incredible views of old-growth forests, oceans and even wildlife if you're lucky. Because it's a circle, you can start the trip at any point of it — Victoria, Sooke, Port Renfrew, Cowichan, Duncan, or Sidney. Make sure to stop at the parks to enjoy the falling leaves.

Website

Vancouver to Squamish 

Distance: 64 kilometres, one hour

Why You Need To Go: This short and sweet road trip is perfect for a Saturday activity. The whole drive is stunning, with a view of the ocean, and you can end it with a hike in Squamish. There are waterfalls, mountains to climb, and parks to stroll through there.

Website

Prince George to Prince Rupert

Distance: 718 kilometres, eight hours

Why You Need To Go: Go from one Prince to the other, with long stretches of the open road. It's a bit off the beaten path, which makes it calm and relaxing for driving. Each town has its unique charm, and they are breathtaking in the fall.

Website

Vernon to Penticton, Okanagan Valley

Distance: 110 kilometres, one hour and 45 minutes.

Why You Need To Go: You'll drive through Kelowna and Summerland on this trip, which are both beautiful places. It's the perfect route to see gorgeous farmland and fall colours. End it in Okanagan Valley, the ideal place for some wine tasting to celebrate a day on the road.

Website

Coquitlam to Hope 

Distance: 134 kilometres, one hour and 30 minutes

Why You Need To Go: For this trip, you'll drive along the scenic Highway 7. It's super beautiful, and you can even stop at Harrison Hot Spring for a toasty dip. Hope is a really cute town to spend the day in, too.

Website

Mount Seymour Provincial Park to E. C. Manning Provincial Park

Distance: 187 kilometres, two hours and 20 minutes

Why You Need To Go: Hit up two provincial parks in one day! They are both stunning, and you can either hike or just take a drive through them. At E.C. Manning, you can stop and have a picnic and take in the explosion of yellow colours.

Website

Coastal Circle Route

Distance: 563 kilometres, three to seven days

Why You Need To Go: This epic road trip involves ferry rides, rocky cliffs, and ocean views. If you have the time, it makes for the perfect fall adventure. You will definitely see some amazing colours by going through all of these towns

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

