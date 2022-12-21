Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

TikTok Shows WestJet Agent Telling People At YVR To 'Please Go Home' In Travel Chaos (VIDEO)

Western Canada Editor
People waiting for flights at the Vancouver Airport.

Vancouver airport has been sent into chaos after snowy weather hit the city, right in time for the busy holiday period. This TikTok shows a WestJet worker trying to deal with the extreme delays and cancellations, and people are sending him some love.

Vancouver International Airport made a statement over Twitter, letting travellers know they are experiencing delays and flight cancellations due to the snowstorm earlier in the week.

"A significant number of aircraft remain at YVR, which has led to congestion on our airfield," a tweet on Wednesday said.

Some have been stranded in the airport for up to 12 hours due to the situation, and one WestJet agent got right to the point.

A TikTok of a large crowd of people shows an employee telling stranded travellers that they "will not help you anymore" and to "rebook at the airport."

"We have flights still departing today that we do not have enough staffing to check in those people," the employee continues.

"If you have a home to go to, please go home. If you do not, the airport is safe, there's some food here. If you need help, call the WestJet reservation line. Good luck," he added.

People on TikTok like the direct response and are commenting their appreciation for the employee handling a hectic shift.

"Poor guy cannot imagine what he’s dealt with. I'm sure he's exhausted and fed up. Ain't nobody getting paid enough to deal with this," one person wrote in the comments.

"Dear airport employee, you're doing great sweetie," another added.

Some even think he deserves a raise for his work.

"That guy has to get a raise just for making that announcement."

WestJet made a tweet apologizing to people impacted by the cancellations and delays and said that "airport teams are not able to support further."



Narcity reached out to WestJet for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

    Morgan Leet
    Western Canada Editor
    Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
