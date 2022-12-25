The 'World's Longest Skating Path' Is In BC & It Looks Like A Winter Wonderland (PHOTOS)
Add this to your holiday plans! ⛸️
The world's longest skating path is actually in B.C. and the whole thing looks seriously magical.
This unique skating opportunity is located in Invermere, B.C. on Lake Windermere. The path is called the "Whiteway" and it has 34 kilometres of track that runs around the entire lake.
Within this monstrous ice path, you can find different tracks for classic cross-country and skate skiing, plus, a cleared ice-skating track.
A great place to start the Whiteway is to begin at Kinsmen Beach, but there are also two other starting points including one at the Invermere Bay Condos and one at Windermere Beach, according to its website.
Each of the starting points should have a large sign with a map, important information and a donation box, it added.
The Whiteway is maintained by the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club and a $5 donation is asked to use the path, according to the Fairmont Hot Springs website.
You can also purchase annual passes for $60 per person. All of the proceeds go towards the Toby Creek Nordic Club to ensure they can keep up with all of the outdoor recreation maintenance, it added.
Although this amazing ice skating path is located in B.C. it's actually closer to the city of Calgary, than Vancouver. To get to Lake Windermere from Vancouver is a daunting nine-hour drive, but if you're looking for an exciting winter road trip this could be it.
Otherwise, to get to the ice path from Calgary, it's only a three-hour drive.
Whiteway
Price: $5
Address: Lake Windermere, BC