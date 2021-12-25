Trending Tags

You Can Skate Around A 30-km Trail On This Lake Surrounded By Huge Mountains In BC

It was named the world’s longest skating trail! ❄️

You Can Skate Around A 30-km Trail On This Lake Surrounded By Huge Mountains In BC
@tlmyt | Instagram, @mattranny | Instagram

When the weather gets chilly all you want to do is stay inside, so you need a super fun activity to pull you away from the cozy sofa, and this outdoor skating trail in B.C. is just that.

The skating trail is surrounded by massive mountains, that make you feel like you're in a stunning winter wonderland.

It's outside, so you don't have to deal with the huge crowds at an indoor rink.

It was actually named the World's Longest Skating Trail in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2014. So you really don't have to worry about a crowd!

The trail is called Lake Windermere Whiteway and it's located on Lake Windermere, B.C.

You get breathtaking views on every side of you, as you skate along the path.

You can also cross-country ski along the lake too, if that's more your winter mood.

It's a destination to visit in the warmer months too, with swimming and boating, but I kind of love the idea of skating beside snow-covered mountains with hot cocoa in hand.

Time your skate for sunset and it makes the perfect date night adventure.

On a sunny day though, it is absolutely beautiful and will hopefully make you forget all about the winter blues.

You'll catch people out for the day sledding, skiing, skating, and having some heartwarming winter fun.

The trail opens as soon as the ice freezes enough to skate on, so make sure to check the Toby Creek Nordic Ski Club Facebook page for updates, as they maintain it.

