northern lights

13 Places To See The Northern Lights In Canada No Matter Where You Live

There are spots in every province and territory! 🌌

Trending Staff Writer
@beyondborealexpeditions | Instagram, @alexdevriesphotography | Instagram

It's no secret that the northern lights in Canada put on a spectacular show and there are places in every province and territory where you can get views of the aurora.

It is possible to see the northern lights almost anywhere in Canada during all four seasons but there are certain places and times that offer the best chances at seeing the dancing streaks of light in the sky, according to Destination Canada.

Northern parts of the country are the best places since that's where the aurora is most active and the wintertime, from December to March, is often the best season because there are more hours of darkness every night and clear skies are more likely.

Locations further south can also offer good views when there is a strong solar storm.

You don't need any special equipment like a telescope to see the northern lights but there are some things that need to happen to get the best views.

The Canadian Space Agency recommends checking the aurora forecast, choosing a location that's free of light pollution, picking the right time to head out and checking the local weather forecast.

Generally, the northern lights appear a few hours after sunset and then become more intense around midnight.

Also, they can pop up anywhere in the sky so don't just look to the north!

If you're looking to try your luck and catch a glimpse, here is a place you can go to in every province and territory so you can see the northern lights no matter where in the country you live!

Churchill, Manitoba

One of the best places in Canada to see the northern lights is Churchill, Manitoba.

Since the town is located in the northern region of the province, it's in the sub-arctic circle which means the aurora often puts on a show there especially in the winter.

Typically, the best time to spot the northern lights in Churchill is February and March.

Whitehorse, Yukon

During the summer in Yukon, the night sky is not dark enough to see the aurora so your best bet is to try and catch a view from September to April.

There are places in and around Whitehorse, the territory's capital city, where you can try your luck!

Nain, Newfoundland & Labrador

In Newfoundland and Labrador, you can go to the town Nain which is the most northern and largest community in Nunatsiavut, a self-governing Inuit region that's part of Labrador.

Since it's so far north, it offers a good chance of seeing the northern lights, especially during the winter months!

Red Lake, Ontario

While southern Ontario isn't likely to see an auroral show unless there's an intense solar storm, it's a different story for northern parts of the province.

A great spot to check out the northern lights is the town of Red Lake as you could spot the streaks of light not only in the sky but also reflected on the water.

Prince George, B.C.

You can't see the northern lights through clouds so if you're in a coastal province like B.C., it's best to stay away from the coast and head north.

Prince George, which is the largest city in the northern half of the province, has areas on its outer edges with dark skies that are prime for auroral viewing.

You can visit the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Prince George Centre which has an observatory!

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories is considered the best place to see the northern lights in Canada and one of the best in the world.

Typically the aurora is visible 240 nights a year with the best viewing time during the fall and winter months.

You can't go wrong with a visit to Yellowknifeas there are so many places around the city like Blachford Lake Lodge & Wilderness Resort and Aurora Village to get the best chance at spotting the phenomenon.

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

If you head just north of the city to Prince Albert National Park, the night sky puts on a show.

You can see the Milky Way, constellations and the northern lights. South Bay and Paignton Beach offer wide-open views of the night sky and when the winds are calm, you can see clear reflections of stars and the northern lights on the water!

Ingonish, Nova Scotia

Since Nova Scotia is pretty far south, it's a bit more difficult to spot the northern lights when there isn't a strong solar storm.

If you want to try your luck, you can visit Ingonish which is located on Cape Breton Island, the northernmost part of the province. There you'll find Cape Breton Highlands National Park which is a great spot for stargazing.

Banff, Alberta

There are quite a few places to see the northern lights in Alberta but one of the most beautiful might just be Banff.

Total darkness during the night and low light pollution make Banff National Park an ideal viewing spot during the most active aurora period from September to mid-May.

You can often see the dancing lights in the town of Banff but it's best to find a spot to watch the sky that's away from more populated areas.

Whale Cove, Nunavut

Nunavut as a whole is a top place to see the northern lights in the winter.

Since there are few or even no hours of darkness during the spring and summer, the best time for auroral displays is between October and April.

You can visit communities like Whale Cove or Kimmirut to see the northern lights!

Tignish, P.E.I.

With P.E.I.'s location on the Earth, the aurora is not always visible but you'll better your chances by heading somewhere along the northern shores of the province especially during a time of strong solar activity.

A good spot to try and catch a glimpse is Tignish which is located in the northernmost part of the province.

Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Quebec

In Quebec, Eeyou Istchee Baie-James is one of the best spots to take in the natural light show.

Between September and March, you can pretty easily see northern lights in the night sky!

Miramichi, New Brunswick

Near the city of Miramichi is Kouchibouguac National Park. It's a designated dark sky preserve which means the nighttime is protected so that can better your chances at seeing the aurora.

Even if you don't see the northern lights, you'll still be able to see a beautiful sky full of stars!

