The First Big Snow May Hit Parts Of Alberta This Week & It's Coming With A 'Significant Chill'

Bundle up, friends.

Jeremy Bezanger | Unsplash, Haley Truong | Unsplash

Brace yourself, Alberta! Some southern parts of the province could see their first snow of the season this week and the temperatures are also going to be quite cold.

According to a report from The Weather Network (TWN) on Wednesday, October 27, there is a potential for some significant snow in certain areas, but it all will depend on the temperatures.

Particularly in Calgary, the city might see more of the white stuff than usual for this time of year, as the temps stick around the freezing point.

"While Calgary and parts of the QE2 have already reported some flakes this October, for some it may be the first accumulations of the season," said Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at TWN.

On Thursday, snowfall rates will see a surge in the province as the day goes on and could reach west of Edmonton by the evening.

And it doesn't look like it's getting any better moving into the end of the week.

"Temperatures will fall significantly as we head into the weekend, with cities like Calgary and Edmonton even struggling to crack the freezing mark," TWN predicts.

