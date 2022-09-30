9 Haunted Ottawa Attractions That Will Scare You Silly If You Love Halloween
The city is full of monsters.👻
Are you prepared for your nightmares to be a reality? The Ottawa region is full of ghostly haunts this Halloween season and you never know what monsters you'll run into.
From haunted houses and spooky mazes to ghost tours through cemeteries and along rivers, here are nine Halloween attractions in Ottawa that will fill you with fear.
Acres of Terror
Price: $25 for day admission, $34 at night
When: Select dates September 30 to October 30, 2022
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cannamore Orchard has four haunted attractions including a creepy village and a fog maze. There are new setups and frights this year so you never know what's lurking around each corner.
Deadwood Haunted Drive
Price: $50 per vehicle
When: Select dates from October 14 to 31, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: This drive-through haunted attraction takes you past terrifying sets full of special effects and scare actors. You'll want to lock your doors for this spooky drive.
sKreamers
Price: $20 admission
When: Select dates starting September 30, 2022
Address: 1865 O’Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted event at Proulx Farm is sure to give you nightmares. A terrifying wagon ride will take you through a forest full of hidden creatures, as well as two haunted houses.
The Sawmill 2
Price: $25 to $30 per person
When: Various nights starting October 7, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, 1525 Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A sequel to last year's scary event, you'll feel like you're buried underground as you walk through this Halloween attraction. There is a whole new layout this year and an outdoor patio with festive snacks.
Pontiac Haunted Tour
Price: $85+
When: Tuesdays starting September 27, 2022
Address: Various downtown Ottawa and Gatineau pickup locations.
Why You Need To Go: This ghost tour is full of real accounts and spooky stories. You'll visit four reportedly haunted locations in the Pontiac region including a site near the 'first ever' poltergeist case in Canada, and end with a sweet snack.
Fright Fest
Price: $45+ per admission
When: Select dates from September 24 to October 31, 2022
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Saunders Farm comes alive (err dead) with haunted attractions each spooky season and this year there is a new crypt and a renovated haunted barn. There are performers throughout the farm as you walk from spooky site to site and a cider house with food and drinks.
Tales from the Mausoleum at Beechwood Cemetery
Ghost tour guides with lanterns in a cemetery.
Price: $24.99 per adult
When: Select dates from October 1 to 31, 2022
Address: Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Haunted Walk has a new tour just for the Halloween season and you'll hear terrifying tales in a cemetery. You will hear the darker story of Beechwood Cemetery's early history and end inside the mausoleum for one final story.
Perth Ghost Walk
Historic streets of downtown Perth.
Price: $10 per ticket
When: October 27 to 29, 2022
Address: Perth Museum, 11 Gore St. E., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: A historian will guide you through the quaint town of Perth as they tell you eerie tales of the area and point out buildings where there have been ghost sightings.
Festiv'Halloween
Haunted corridor of Festiv'Halloween near Ottawa.
La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac | Facebook
Price: $14+ per adult
When: Select dates starting October 14, 2022
Address: La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac, 75 route 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Quebec farm is about an hour and a half from Ottawa and has a haunted corn maze filled with monsters. This illuminated labyrinth is packed with terrifying decor and you can stay after your spooky journey for snacks like popcorn and s'mores.
