Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
canadian universities

Students Want To Study In Canada So Much That It's The Most Searched Country Worldwide

A report has found that Canada is the most sought after country to study in. 🎓

Students Want To Study In Canada So Much That It's The Most Searched Country Worldwide
@umanitoba | Instagram, @mcgillu | Instagram

Canada is the most desirable country for students around the world to study in, according to new research.

Financial services provider Remitly used Google search data to analyze where students in over 160 countries are searching to go university and it found that Canada was favoured by "a staggering total of 36 different nationalities" thanks to its top-rated universities, friendly locals, cost-effective fees and iconic scenery.

According to the report, Canada was a "clear favourite" for students in countries like France, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Spain took the second spot as the most popular study destination for 13 other countries including the U.S., Argentina and Chile. England came in third place, thanks in part to prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge.

While students from all over the world are searching for Canadian universities, students in Canada are apparently looking to study elsewhere. The report found that Canadians are most interested in an education in France, which could be due to the language similarities between the two countries or because students want to experience European culture.

When it comes to the most popular post-secondary schools, Remitly revealed that Harvard University is the world's most-searched spot. The University of Toronto also ranked in the top 10, taking seventh place overall.

It turns out that Canada is actually a pretty great place to study as a bunch of the country's cities were named the best student cities in the world and its universities have some of the most employable graduates globally!

From Your Site Articles

4 Canadian Universities Ranked In The Top 100 Of The World

U of T was the top Canadian university.
UofT

With many universities heading back to school today, there's no better time to be a Canadian student. 

As part of the annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings, four Canadian universities have maintained their global rankings and have been recognized as the top 100 universities in the world, giving Canada some serious bragging rights. 

Keep Reading Show less

10 Canadian Universities As Mean Girls Characters

Beware of the Plastics.
phactual

Mean Girls will never die. The iconic film, which is now 13 years old, has definitely achieved cult classic status. To this day, fans continue to indulge in memorable quotes and memes from the movie, and you know what they say - once you've got memes made in your honour, you're immortalized forever.

READ ALSO: This 2-km Boardwalk Trail Takes You Through An Ancient Rainforest In Canada

Keep Reading Show less

This Is How Many University Students It Takes To Change A Lightbulb Across Canada

So. Funny.
amandaconnorr

If you spend enough time on the internet, you'll eventually come across a piece of entertainment gold that makes all that "wasted" time worth it.

READ ALSO: 8 Places Every Harry Potter Fan Must Visit In Canada

Keep Reading Show less