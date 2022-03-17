Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
texas clearest blue water

7 Places In Texas With The Most Amazing Clear Blue Water

You won't be blue at these blue waters.
Woman sitting in front of the Jacob's Well swimming hole.

Woman sitting in front of the Jacob's Well swimming hole.

Tripadvisor

Texas is a huge state that is full of many different hidden gems, and yes, that even includes bright blue waters!

With the year-round beautiful weather Texans are lucky to experience, swimming season starts in the spring. We know you'll be searching for tons of cool places where you can take a dip and we got your back.

Of the many gems in Texas with the clearest blue water, these 7 are just some of our favorites.

Balmorhea State Park

Price: $7

Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX

Why You Need To Go: The world's largest spring-fed natural pool just happens to be in the middle of scorching hot West Texas. The pool has the clearest turquoise waters that are truly an oasis. Take a dive off the diving board and swim with fish in this huge desert pool!

Website

Blue Hole Regional Park

Price: $12

Address: 100 Blue Hole Ln., Wimberley, TX

Why You Need To Go: This shaded swimming hole in the middle of the woods is the perfect place to get away from the Texas sun and cool off. The swimming spot reopens every month of May but starts taking reservations in March.

Website

Blue Lagoon

Price: $23

Address: 649 Pinedale Rd., Huntsville, TX

Why You Need To Go: This lagoon has the most striking turquoise waters that look like they were taken from a tropical island and transplanted in a lagoon in the middle of Texas! It's a surreal spot that's definitely worth the heftier entry fee.

Website

Jacob's Well

Price: $9

Address: 1699 Mt. Sharp Rd., Wimberley, TX

Why You Need To Go: Jacob's Well is an iconic Texas landmark and for good reason, visiting the crystal clear waters and jumping into the deep well make for the perfect summer day. The popular spot swimming spot is open from May 1 to September 30 by online reservation only.

Website

South Padre Island

Price: Free

Address: South Padre Island, TX

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for bright blue beaches, South Padre has some of the bluest waters on the Texas coast and you can't go wrong with visiting any beach on the island.

Website

Hancock Springs Park

Price: $3.50

Address: 1600 281 S., Lampasas, TX

Why You Need To Go: Texas has no shortage of natural swimming holes and this spring-fed pool has some of the clearest waters. It has all the amenities of a regular community swimming pool, like a volleyball court and a picnic area. However, instead of being full of chemicals, it's full of natural crystal-clear waters. The pool usually opens on Memorial Day.

Website

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Price: $7

Address: 1629 Park Rd. 59, Glen Rose, TX

Why You Need To Go: Wading in fossilized dinosaur footprints in the clear river definitely makes this park one of the most unique places you could possibly go swimming at. The crystal-clear shallow waters give you great views of the large dino tracks.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 28, 2020.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...