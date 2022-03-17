7 Places In Texas With The Most Amazing Clear Blue Water
Texas is a huge state that is full of many different hidden gems, and yes, that even includes bright blue waters!
With the year-round beautiful weather Texans are lucky to experience, swimming season starts in the spring. We know you'll be searching for tons of cool places where you can take a dip and we got your back.
Of the many gems in Texas with the clearest blue water, these 7 are just some of our favorites.
Balmorhea State Park
Price: $7
Address: 9207 TX-17, Toyahvale, TX
Why You Need To Go: The world's largest spring-fed natural pool just happens to be in the middle of scorching hot West Texas. The pool has the clearest turquoise waters that are truly an oasis. Take a dive off the diving board and swim with fish in this huge desert pool!
Blue Hole Regional Park
Price: $12
Address: 100 Blue Hole Ln., Wimberley, TX
Why You Need To Go: This shaded swimming hole in the middle of the woods is the perfect place to get away from the Texas sun and cool off. The swimming spot reopens every month of May but starts taking reservations in March.
Blue Lagoon
Price: $23
Address: 649 Pinedale Rd., Huntsville, TX
Why You Need To Go: This lagoon has the most striking turquoise waters that look like they were taken from a tropical island and transplanted in a lagoon in the middle of Texas! It's a surreal spot that's definitely worth the heftier entry fee.
Jacob's Well
Price: $9
Address: 1699 Mt. Sharp Rd., Wimberley, TX
Why You Need To Go: Jacob's Well is an iconic Texas landmark and for good reason, visiting the crystal clear waters and jumping into the deep well make for the perfect summer day. The popular spot swimming spot is open from May 1 to September 30 by online reservation only.
South Padre Island
Price: Free
Address: South Padre Island, TX
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for bright blue beaches, South Padre has some of the bluest waters on the Texas coast and you can't go wrong with visiting any beach on the island.
Hancock Springs Park
Price: $3.50
Address: 1600 281 S., Lampasas, TX
Why You Need To Go: Texas has no shortage of natural swimming holes and this spring-fed pool has some of the clearest waters. It has all the amenities of a regular community swimming pool, like a volleyball court and a picnic area. However, instead of being full of chemicals, it's full of natural crystal-clear waters. The pool usually opens on Memorial Day.
Dinosaur Valley State Park
Price: $7
Address: 1629 Park Rd. 59, Glen Rose, TX
Why You Need To Go: Wading in fossilized dinosaur footprints in the clear river definitely makes this park one of the most unique places you could possibly go swimming at. The crystal-clear shallow waters give you great views of the large dino tracks.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 28, 2020.