The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada
Save big on brands like MERIT, Tatcha, YSL and get a ton of freebies!💄
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Beauty lovers, get excited! Today is Black Friday and your favourite brands have launched some of their best deals of the year. Whether you love makeup, skincare, haircare or fragrance, these are some of the best beauty deals you can find in Canada right now.
Armani Beauty
Now until December 1, you can get 20% off site-wide and 25% off your order of $175 or more with the code CYBERWEEK. You'll also get a FREE 7-luxury gift worth $138 when you spend $175 or more.
Bathorium
Use the code BATH21 to access the Canadian brand's Black Friday sale and get 3 kg bags of bath soaks for just $50.
Biossance
Now until December 5, you can save up to 30% sitewide with code EXTRA30. Until November 27, you can also get a FREE 11-piece bag worth $136 when you spend $75 or more.
Biotherm
Right now you can get 25% off sitewide, 25% off gift sets, 30% off orders of $150 or more plus a FREE gift, and a FREE deluxe gift on all orders of $200 or more.
Bite Beauty
Now until November 28, you can save 40% sitewide with limited-time $10 makeup steals. You can get FREE standard three-day shipping on orders of $35 and over.
The Body Shop
You can save 30% on everything sitewide (excluding gift sets) and score FREE shipping when you spend $60 or more.
Bushbalm
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based clean skincare brand and they're having a 30% off sitewide sale! They're offering surprise giveaways, a FREE bottle of firming cream when you spend $75 or more now until November 26, plus a FREE travel and discovery kit on Cyber Monday.
Charlotte Tilbury
Now until November 30 you can get up to 40% off makeup and skincare and score a FREE full-sized gift when you spend $145 or more.
Clarins
Now until November 30, you can get 15% off any one item, 20% off any two items, and 25% off three or more items with free economy shipping on all orders.
Clinique
You can get 60% off exclusive Black Friday sets, 30% off everything sitewide with code SWEET30 and a FREE full-sized bestselling product when you spend over $105.
Dermalogica
You can get a three-piece skin renewal set when you spend $130 or more, and a set with a holiday tote when you spend over $160. If you spend over $200, you'll get both the six-piece set and the tote!
Hali
For s limited time, you can save up to 75% on products from brands like Blume. You can use the code NARCITY to get 20% off everything else.
Ilia
Today only, you can get 20% off everything sitewide and score a FREE full-size multistick when you spend $125 or more. You'll also get free shipping when you spend $125 or more.
It Cosmetics
Now until November 29, you can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off purchases over $120. Score a FREE surprise gift on purchases over $110 and a FREE full-size cheekbone product on purchases over $150.
Kérastase
You can use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get one travel-size product of your choice on orders over $100, two travel-size products and an exclusive pouch on orders over $150, and three travel-size products with an exclusive pouch on orders over $200.
Kiehl's
Now until November 28, you can get 25% off sitewide and 30% off orders over $150. When you do spend over $150, you'll also get a best-sellers gift bag.
La Roche-Posay
For a limited time, you can get 20% off sitewide and a nine-piece gift with purchases over $75.
Lancôme
You can use the code BLACKFRIDAY to get 25% off and a FREE gift with purchases over $125. You'll also get free shipping over $50 and three FREE samples.
LookFantastic
With the code EXTRA, you can get up to 75% off plus up to an extra 10% on this beauty brand's products sitewide. The code expires on November 28 at 6 p.m EST.
MAC Cosmetics
Now until December 1, you can save up to 30% on almost everything in-store or online. You can also score a FREE lipstick duo when you spend $60 or more and a FREE Black Friday kit when you spend $75+.
MERIT
You can get 20% off everything sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50 with no duties to Canada.
Murad Skincare
You can save 20% on everything sitewide and get a FREE full-size Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector if you spend $180 or more using the code CM2021. You'll get free shipping sitewide and three FREE samples with purchase.
NYX Canada
Now until November 28, you can get 30% off everything including all sorts of makeup and best-selling products like the Gimme Super Stars Holiday Advent Calendar that's not only $56.
Ole Henrikson
Now until November 29, you can get 30% off sitewide and a FREE four-piece gift of orders over $50 and a six-piece set on orders over $75. Shipping costs depend on your order and location.
Origins
You can get 30% off everything sitewide plus a FREE 12-piece set on purchases over $85.
Proven Skincare
With code BLACKFRIDAY, you can get the Proven System plus a FREE toiletry bag for just $99 (valued at $213) now until November 28.
Sephora Canada
You can get 50% off bestsellers throughout the weekend as well as 25% off FENTY BEAUTY and Fenty Skin, not to mention daily 25% off deals on a different brand each day. Use the code GOTOTOOLS to save up to 30% off skincare tools (offer is valid on the Sephora app only).
Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty
Right now you can get 40,000 PC Optimum Points when you spend $125 or more! There are also markdowns on popular beauty brands like 40% off Lancome and Milani products.
Shu Uemura
Now until November 29, you can get 30% off everything sitewide and 35% off orders over $150 with a FREE gift on orders over $120 when you use code SHUFRIDAY. Use the code SHUKITTY to get a limited edition Hello Kitty pouch on orders over $120 and a keyring and tote bag on orders over $150.
Tarte Cosmetics
Right now, you can use the code CYBERSZN to save 30% on everything sitewide and 50% on holiday steals.
Tatcha
You can get 20% off everything sitewide and a FREE gift with orders that are over $100 or $200 when you use the code CYBER21.
The Body Shop
You can save 20% when you buy two or more skincare products and free shipping when you spend $60 or more. There's also a flash sale right now and you can get 25% off makeup, tools and fragrances.
The Ordinary
The mega-popular minimalistic beauty brand is having a "slowvember" sale where you can save 23% on everything sitewide for the entire month of November with free shipping over $25.
Urban Decay
With the code FRIDAY, you can save up to 50% on everything sitewide. If you spend $80 or more, you'll get a FREE gift with your purchase.
Vacation Inc
You can save 15% on everything sitewide including sunscreens, fragrances and more. Shipping costs may apply.
Vichy
Now until November 28, you can get 25% off sitewide with a FREE 15-millilitre glow mask and an additional nine-piece gift on orders over $75.
Well.ca
Now until November 29, you can save up to 50% on everything online and get free shipping on orders over $35.
YSL Beauty
Now until November 29, you can get 20% off everything sitewide or 25% off a purchase of $150 or more with four FREE deluxe samples and a full-size lipstick with a pouch on when you use the code YSLBLACK.
Yves Rocher
You can get 50% off sitewide with a FREE gift with order and a FREE fragrance gift with orders over $50. Free shipping is included if you spend $40 or more.
- Sephora Canada's Holiday Sale Event Is On Now & Here Are 7 ... ›
- Early Black Friday Deals On Tech & Electronics You Won't Want To ... ›
- Canada's Best Early Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop For ... ›
- Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances - Narcity ›
- Reebok Canada Is Having A 50% Off Early Black Friday Sale For A Limited Time Only - Narcity ›
- All The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Kitchen Appliances You Can Score In Canada Right Now - Narcity ›
- I Tried This Heatless Hair Curling Method & Now I Know Why TikTok Is So Obsessed With It - Narcity ›
- Lululemon's MIRROR Is Finally Available In Canada & It's Already On Sale - Narcity ›
- Ardene's Black Friday Sale Includes $45 Puffer Jackets That Come In A Bunch Of Different Colours - Narcity ›
- Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Beauty Sale Just Started & You Can Get 40% Off Almost Everything - Narcity ›