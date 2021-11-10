The Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag & 11 Other Trendy Winter Bags You Can Get In Canada
Winter in Canada might not feel like the most fashionable time of the year (we're just trying to stay warm, after all), but when brands like Lululemon release chic new bags, it makes it easier to stay stylish even when you're freezing your butt off.
The Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag, for example, has gone viral on TikTok. This resulted in the most popular shade, ivory, going out of stock. While you wait for the coveted colour to be restocked, here are 11 other equally stylish bags you can shop for right now.
Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag
Price: $48
Details: Although the ivory bag is out of stock, you can still get the bag in burnt caramel and black, two neutral colours that will go with everything in your closet. It's the perfect size for running errands and keeping your hands free at the same time and has zippered pockets both on the inside and outside.
$48 On LULULEMON
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Price: $38
Details: If the functionality of the bag is what draws you to it, you can also just pick up the non-fleece Everywhere Belt Bag that comes in 18 colours, including frosty blue. This version is actually made of a water-repellent material that's great for rainy days.
$38 On LULULEMON
Fabletics The Sherpa Fanny Pack
Price: $19.97+
Details: A similar bag to the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is this sherpa fanny pack from Fabletics. VIP Fabletics members can get it on sale for US$19.97 while other shoppers can get it for US$54.95.
$19.97+ On FABLETICS CANADA
H&M Soft Shopper
Price: $34.99
Details: This faux shearling bag from H&M is a larger option that's equally as warm and soft. It also comes in a quilted patent version for the same price and a small clutch for $29.99.
$34.99 On H&M
Coach Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 With Quilting
Price: $180 (
$450)
Details: Quilted designs are another popular trend for the winter and this Coach shoulder bag comes in a beautiful cherry red that's perfect for the holidays. It's really versatile because it has a detachable handle and a shoulder/cross-body strap.
$180 On COACH OUTLET
Marc Jacobs Beige Sherpa 'The Small Traveler' Tote
Price: $330
Details: The classic Marc Jacobs Tote Bag is another purse that went viral on social media, but did you know it came in a sherpa version? You can wear it as a handbag but it also comes with a detachable shoulder strap so you can mix it up. It's also available in grey and black.
$330 On SSENSE
Ted Baker Oversized Puffer Nylon Tote
Price: $250
Details: Puffer jackets are a total winter staple and you can get this cute puffer tote with an accessory pouch from Ted Baker to match. Michael Kors also sells a similar quilted tote bag for $179 and a patent puffer backpack for $159.
$250 On TED BAKER
Dynamite Triangle Bag
Price: $49.95
Details: Triangle bags are effortlessly chic and this faux leather one from Dynamite is perfect for every day or a night out. You can pair it with the faux leather Gisele pants ($69.95) for the perfect outfit.
$49.95 On DYNAMITE
Michael Kors Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
Price: $179 (
$598)
Details: Emerald green is another beautiful winter hue and this pebbled tote is just so classy and practical. It has a zippered divider in the middle to store your valuables and you can even fit your laptop and other work essentials.
$179 On MICHAEL KORS
Ardene Faux Sherpa Baguette Bag
Price: $14.32 (
$17.90)
Details: If you can't get enough of the look and feel of sherpa, this cute baguette bag from Ardene is the most affordable option on this list. It has a zippered closure so your valuables won't go flying all over the place.
$14.32 On ARDENE
Dannie II Mini Backpack Sheepskin
Price: $190
Details: If you haven't heard, UGGs are back! The Classic Ultra Mini ($174.99) is a particularly popular item RN but this adorable mini backpack is the perfect companion. It combines the buttery soft suede we all know and love with sheepskin panels and a leather backing.
$190 On UGG
Guess Cessily Convertible Crossbody Bag
Price: $125
Details: Another cute shearling option is this Guess flap bag that combines a quilted faux suede fabric. You can also get the bag in an all-black if you're not so keen on light colours.