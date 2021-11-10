Trending Tags

The Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag & 11 Other Trendy Winter Bags You Can Get In Canada

Sherpa, leather, puffer bags and so much more! 👜

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Winter in Canada might not feel like the most fashionable time of the year (we're just trying to stay warm, after all), but when brands like Lululemon release chic new bags, it makes it easier to stay stylish even when you're freezing your butt off.

The Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag, for example, has gone viral on TikTok. This resulted in the most popular shade, ivory, going out of stock. While you wait for the coveted colour to be restocked, here are 11 other equally stylish bags you can shop for right now.

Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag

Lululemon

Price: $48

Details: Although the ivory bag is out of stock, you can still get the bag in burnt caramel and black, two neutral colours that will go with everything in your closet. It's the perfect size for running errands and keeping your hands free at the same time and has zippered pockets both on the inside and outside.

$48 On LULULEMON

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

Price: $38

Details: If the functionality of the bag is what draws you to it, you can also just pick up the non-fleece Everywhere Belt Bag that comes in 18 colours, including frosty blue. This version is actually made of a water-repellent material that's great for rainy days.

$38 On LULULEMON

Fabletics The Sherpa Fanny Pack

Fabletics

Price: $19.97+

Details: A similar bag to the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is this sherpa fanny pack from Fabletics. VIP Fabletics members can get it on sale for US$19.97 while other shoppers can get it for US$54.95.

$19.97+ On FABLETICS CANADA

H&M Soft Shopper

H&M

Price: $34.99

Details: This faux shearling bag from H&M is a larger option that's equally as warm and soft. It also comes in a quilted patent version for the same price and a small clutch for $29.99.

$34.99 On H&M

Coach Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 With Quilting

Coach Outlet

Price: $180 ($450)

Details: Quilted designs are another popular trend for the winter and this Coach shoulder bag comes in a beautiful cherry red that's perfect for the holidays. It's really versatile because it has a detachable handle and a shoulder/cross-body strap.

$180 On COACH OUTLET

Marc Jacobs Beige Sherpa 'The Small Traveler' Tote

SSENSE

Price: $330

Details: The classic Marc Jacobs Tote Bag is another purse that went viral on social media, but did you know it came in a sherpa version? You can wear it as a handbag but it also comes with a detachable shoulder strap so you can mix it up. It's also available in grey and black.

$330 On SSENSE

Ted Baker Oversized Puffer Nylon Tote

Ted Baker

Price: $250

Details: Puffer jackets are a total winter staple and you can get this cute puffer tote with an accessory pouch from Ted Baker to match. Michael Kors also sells a similar quilted tote bag for $179 and a patent puffer backpack for $159.

$250 On TED BAKER

Dynamite Triangle Bag

Dynamite

Price: $49.95

Details: Triangle bags are effortlessly chic and this faux leather one from Dynamite is perfect for every day or a night out. You can pair it with the faux leather Gisele pants ($69.95) for the perfect outfit.

$49.95 On DYNAMITE

Michael Kors Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

Michael Kors

Price: $179 ($598)

Details: Emerald green is another beautiful winter hue and this pebbled tote is just so classy and practical. It has a zippered divider in the middle to store your valuables and you can even fit your laptop and other work essentials.

$179 On MICHAEL KORS

Ardene Faux Sherpa Baguette Bag

Ardene

Price: $14.32 ($17.90)

Details: If you can't get enough of the look and feel of sherpa, this cute baguette bag from Ardene is the most affordable option on this list. It has a zippered closure so your valuables won't go flying all over the place.

$14.32 On ARDENE

Dannie II Mini Backpack Sheepskin

UGG

Price: $190

Details: If you haven't heard, UGGs are back! The Classic Ultra Mini ($174.99) is a particularly popular item RN but this adorable mini backpack is the perfect companion. It combines the buttery soft suede we all know and love with sheepskin panels and a leather backing.

$190 On UGG

Guess Cessily Convertible Crossbody Bag

The Bay

Price: $125

Details: Another cute shearling option is this Guess flap bag that combines a quilted faux suede fabric. You can also get the bag in an all-black if you're not so keen on light colours.

$125 On THE BAY

















