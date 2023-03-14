Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For 30 cm Of Snow & St. Patrick's Day Could Be A Bust
The province is under a "heavy snow threat" ❄️.
The luck of the Irish could be ruined by Mother Nature this week, thanks to some bad news lurking in Ontario's weather forecast.
As much as 30 centimetres of snowfall is expected in parts of central parts of the province this weekend, a stern reminder that winter is far from over, as The Weather Network (TWN) reported.
A round of intense weather on Friday will be disruptive to those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. So, residents should aim to enjoy the event at a nearby pub.
TWN meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg warns, "This storm will bring a guaranteed heavy swath of snow stretching across parts of central Ontario beginning Thursday, picking up in intensity for Friday and possibly continuing through the entire weekend with a dumping of 30+ cm of fresh snow."
Cold air after the storm may lead to periods of "heavy snow threat" on Saturday and Sunday, potentially causing challenging travel conditions due to the flurries and poor visibility.
While most areas won't be hit hard until the weekend, cottage country and eastern parts of Ontario may experience increasing snowfall totals as the system approaches, particularly if temperatures remain low.
The Ottawa Valley could see significant snowfall as a result of these conditions.
Looking ahead, TWN predicts cooler-than-seasonal temperatures for the rest of March, consistent with earlier predictions by The Farmer's Almanac, which forecasted stormy weather, flurries, and wet snow throughout the month.
The incoming storm could rival the impactful wintry event that caused widespread travel delays and flight cancellations at Toronto Pearson during the first weekend of March.
Residents returning home from spring break should check in with the airport to ensure there haven't been any disruptions.
Overall, it looks like residents will be trapped in their parkas for at least a few more weeks.
