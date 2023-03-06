Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Even More Snow Today & Your Evening Commute Will Suck
Drivers should expect delays.
Ontario's weather forecast for Monday is shaping up to be a headache-inducing combination of snow and rain, and drivers should take note.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a rapidly-moving clipper system will sweep across southern parts of the province, kicking off the work week with a blend of snow, rain, and sleet.
The incoming conditions, which will follow Ontario's biggest snowstorm of the season, could significantly impact commuters and travellers.
On the bright side, the incoming system won't bring the same levels of accumulation that the province saw over the weekend.
All-in-all, the storm is expected to bring 2 to 5 centimetres of wet snow to some areas, making the roads slippery but manageable.
"The system moved into the southwestern region of the province early Monday morning, bringing snow and possible rain to the area," TWN reports.
"The snow will then make its way into the GTA and the western shores of Lake Ontario late Monday afternoon and into the evening, just in time for the evening commute," it adds.
Regions surrounding London and heading towards Hamilton have the highest chances of accumulating the most snowfall, with the possibility of recording around 5 centimetres.
While Toronto and the eastern end of the GTA are set to receive less than a centimetre of snowfall.
Snowfall is expected to end overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning, but gusty winds will temperatures sitting below seasonal for the rest of the week.
Overall, drivers will want to exercise caution throughout Monday evening and give themselves extra time to navigate the slick roads.
