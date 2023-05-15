A Ride Got Stuck At Canada's Wonderland & It Left People Dangling At 105 Feet (VIDEO)
Hopefully, they got to admire the view!🎢
Canada's Wonderland has been back up and running for a couple of weeks, but recently riders were on a rollercoaster for longer than anticipated.
A TikToker posted a video on Friday of people who were stuck with their legs dangling from the seats while on Canada's Wonderland's Flight Deck ride.
"Yesterday, Flight Deck was stuck at the top of the lift hill for about 25 minutes," the Tiktoker, Airtimeenthusiast, posted.
Flight Deck, an inverted rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland, simulates an "F-14 fighter jet" with 80 kilometres per hour speed that goes through five inversions. The ride, according to the Tiktoker, was stuck at the "top of the lift hill," which means that people had their legs dangling at 105 feet.
In the TikTok video, you can see a ride full of people who seem to be chilling. Some of them were even smiling and waving at the others who were watching.
"Maintenance had to come and manually crank the train up the lift. It was a slow process, but thanks to Wonderland's amazing maintenance team, everyone got off the ride safely," the video's creator added.
People in the comments were discussing the ride's safety and whether it's actually fun to get on the Flight Deck in the first place.
"I can't stand this coaster 🎢 it would give me headaches in my 20s I couldn't imagine at 45," a person commented, to which the original TikTok poster said, "definitely not a smooth coaster😳!"
"This would have been better than having to ride that coaster, 🥴" another added.
While another person, who seems to have been stuck on the ride in the past said, "Been there it's not to bad up there."
You shouldn't be afraid of getting stuck on rides at Canada's Wonderland though, and according to a blog post written by the amusement park, "Many of the rides and attractions at Canada's Wonderland are designed and built by some of the best ride manufacturers in the world."
Additionally, any "ride stoppage is designed to keep riders safe." The computerized control systems of the rides monitor things such as the speed conditions, brakes and more, and if anything goes wrong, the staff is immediately notified.
"Usually within a few minutes, the ride is restarted and guests are brought back to the station. This is not a malfunction, but rather a safety feature of every ride," they added.
Narcity reached out to Canada's Wonderland for comment but did not receive a statement in time for publication.