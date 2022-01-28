This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Named The #2 Top Place To Eat In All Of Canada For 2022
Get out your bucket list!
A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked second place on the list of the top places to eat in all of Canada, and it looks incredible.
The list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada for 2022 was released by Yelp, and it's proving that Vancouver is a foodie dream come true.
The city has so many amazing food options so it's no surprise we made it with a high ranking. If you're a food lover, you may have already tried out this popular spot. If not, you'll be adding it to your list.
A few places in B.C. were actually included on the list, including the "Middle Eastern bakery Wild Thyme (no. 48 in New Westminster), Tutto (no. 67 in Vancouver) and Chad Thai (no. 84 in Burnaby)," the Yelp website said.
The number two spot on the entire list though was Kingyo, a delicious sushi restaurant.
The rankings were chosen by the Yelp community, which is made up of people who clearly love Vancouver eats.
The dishes at Kingyo look especially tasty.
They serve a lunch and dinner menu at the restaurant.
Some delicious menu items to check out include the Stone Grilled Kobe Beef and Daily Assorted Fresh Sashimi Omakase — which is the chef's choice.
You can also sip on some sake there while enjoying your sushi dish.
The atmosphere at Kingyo is super fun with a Japanese bar-style setting — the perfect spot to bring a date.
Kingyo also offers takeout through Uber Eats and Doordash. It's ideal for anyone who wants to grab something and enjoy it at the park.
Now that you know it's one of the top places to eat in the country, you may want to book your reservation fast!
Kingyo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 871 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Some of the most delicious-looking seafood can be found at this restaurant. Since it is ranked the number two favourite place to eat in Canada — it's definitely worth a try!