6 Places To Visit In BC If You Love Epic Fall Views But Are Too Lazy For Hiking
Get the view without the sweat. 🍂
B.C. has some of the best views in the fall, and so many places to go and see them. Luckily it doesn't always have to be a hike up a mountain, it can also be as easy as driving to a park.
When you see the leaves changing colour to a fiery red, orange, and yellow, it just makes the cold weather more fun.
You can pack a thermos and head out to these places for a picnic, walk, or just to sit and relax.
Stanley Park
Stanley Park is a go-to for fall. It's huge, so you can either walk around or sit in privacy. It also gives you an amazing view of the city, the fall colours, and the ocean.
Whistler Village
Whistler Village is absolutely stunning in the fall. You can shop at all of the stores that are right in the centre, and stop for lunch at one of the restaurants. You also get a nice view of the mountains, with snow on the tops. This time of the year it feels especially magical, as the leaves fall around you.
Goldstream Provincial Park
You don't have to hike around this park. You can take a leisurely walk, or set up lunch at the picnic areas. It's about 20 minutes from Victoria and is lush with trees and falling leaves.
Squamish
Squamish is a town with a lot of different activities, and most of them are outdoors and give you beautiful views. By just driving through the town and stopping along the water, you'll see an explosion of colour.
The Butchart Gardens
At these gorgeous gardens in Victoria, not only will you see fall colours, but also a range of stunning plants.
There is an admission rate of $31, but with 55 acres to stroll through, it's super worth it.
Gellatly Bay
Gellatly Bay is in West Kelowna, and along the waterfront are trees that turn flaming red this time of the year. It's the perfect place to go sit on a bench and enjoy the view of the water surrounded by brightly coloured leaves.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.