This Alberta Lake Is Like A Secret Oasis Among The Trees & Mountains
You won't believe this place exists!
Alberta is well-known for having some of the most stunning lakes in the world, but this lake has the most amazing views and it really has to be seen to be believed.
Horseshoe Lake, which can be found along Icefields Parkway in Jasper, is the perfect stop-off on your Rockies road trip and you'll be able to take a break and a dip in its stunning turquoise waters with picturesque views at every turn.
To get to the lake, you'll need to take a quick 1.6-kilometre hike but once you're there, you can relax for the rest of the day.
Make sure to bring your towels, sunscreen and a picnic and set up camp on rocks bordering the water where you can gaze out over the impressive landscape.
The lake, which is literally shaped like a Horseshoe, is surrounded by lush forest and rocky cliffs, and it also has incredible mountain views too for a completely unforgettable swim.
While you're there, you can cool off on a summer's day with a dip in the water or float away the afternoon on a raft or paddle board on the calm water.
While the lake is pretty deep, the water is incredibly clear so you can keep to a depth you're comfortable with.
The spot is also known for cliff diving, but Parks Canada asks people to avoid doing it as it is extremely dangerous.
But if a relaxing lake day is all you need, Horseshoe Lake is the place to be.
If you're looking for spots nearer Calgary, this stunning Rockies lake is just over an hour away from the city or you could head to this Calgary beach which is reopening this month.
Horseshoe Lake
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy, Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Take a dip in the crystal clear water at Horseshoe Lake. It's the ultimate relaxing rest stop when driving between Jasper and Banff.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.