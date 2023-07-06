10 Common Mistakes To Avoid If You're Travelling To Canada For The First Time
If you're travelling to Canada for the first time, get ready for an adventure like no other! With breathtaking natural landscapes, vibrant cities, diverse culture and even a one-of-a-kind culinary scene, the Great White North offers countless unforgettable experiences.
However, before you book your flight and start checking off experiences from your Canadian bucket list, make sure to get clued up on some common mistakes that travellers often make when visiting Canada.
As a visitor who learned the hard way what not to do when I explored the country from coast to coast in 2019 and 2020, I am ready to impart my seasoned wisdom to help you avoid making the same rookie errors.
From needlessly emptying your pockets to assuming everyone speaks English and solely relying on flights, there are a whole bunch of pitfalls to be aware of before you set out on your Canadian escapade.
Planning the whole trip around Toronto
Okay, listen up first-timers. The bustling metropolis of Toronto is undoubtedly an incredible city to visit, and there's a reason over 27 million tourists flock there every year.
However, planning your whole trip around seeing the sights of the 6ix might lead you down a path of missed opportunities.
Many visitors to Canada fall into the trap of assuming Toronto represents the whole country, but they couldn't be more wrong.
While Canada's largest city undoubtedly deserves a spot on your itinerary, it shouldn't be the only place you visit, both within the province and the country as a whole.
So, don't be afraid to step out of Toronto's shadow during your Canadian adventure and explore the majestic peaks of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, the rugged coastline of Nova Scotia, the picturesque landscapes of B.C., and even the crashing waters of Ontario's own majestic Niagara Falls.
Each province in Canada boasts its own unique selection of attractions and natural wonders – and restricting yourself to just one city would be a big mistake!
Thinking you have to travel during summer
Canada has a well-deserved reputation for being a chilly destination and many travellers are wary of the wintry conditions.
And while summer may be the peak tourist season, limiting your visit to only this time of year would be a missed opportunity to truly experience the country's diverse beauty.
Personally, my favorite time of year in Canada was the fall. It's a season when the entire country transforms into a painter's palette of gold, orange, red, and yellow. During this time, you can embark on scenic drives, enjoy pumpkin picking, explore glorious hikes that showcase the vibrant changing foliage, and venture to charming towns and villages scattered throughout the country.
Winter in Canada offers a paradise for sports enthusiasts, with endless opportunities for ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing. Imagine frozen lakes, winter festivals, comforting cups of hot chocolate, frozen waterfalls and snow-capped mountains at every turn. Winter is also a prime time to chase the Northern Lights or even spot polar bears in their natural habitat.
Of course, if your plans involve hiking, lounging on golden beaches, and indulging in local wineries, the summer months are ideal. However, those who are not restricted by warm weather preferences should absolutely consider exploring outside of the June-August window.
Canada is truly a destination that shines throughout the year, and each season brings its own distinct charm and adventures.
Splurging on expensive activities
Canada can definitely be an expensive country to visit, especially if you're working on a budget. However, one mistake many travellers make is to spend big on unnecessary excursions and trips.
One of the best things about Canada is that so many of its major attractions are actually free to visit, including popular hotspots like Niagara Falls and Vancouver's Stanley Park.
Something I splurged upon while visiting Canada were animal-viewing trips, such as a whale watching boat tour in Vancouver and a bear-spotting trip in Whistler. Both of these expensive outings were fruitless and, although I enjoyed the experience all the same, I felt pretty disappointed.
To my surprise, I later came across whales, bears, and even moose naturally and I instantly regretted spending so much money on dedicated trips.
In fact, some of my best adventures in Canada cost absolutely nothing, like wandering around the European-looking streets of Montreal, or skating on Ottawa's Rideau Canal during Winterlude.
Other expensive attractions, like staying at Fairmont properties and visiting the CN Tower, can be crowded and may be considered overrated. Don't hesitate to skip high-priced attractions in favour of more local and budget-friendly experiences.
Forgetting to tip
Coming from a country where tipping is not the norm in many industries, I was initially taken aback by the extent of Canada's tipping culture. In the Great White North, tipping is not just a courtesy, but a common practice used to show gratitude for good service.
When dining at restaurants, it is generally expected to tip around 15-20% of the total bill. However, if you receive exceptional service that goes above and beyond, be prepared to leave a little more.
Experts also suggest tipping service providers like taxi drivers, hotel staff, tour guides, and spa therapists.
It's worth noting that some restaurants may automatically add a gratuity charge, particularly for larger groups, so double-check your bill before settling it to avoid any confusion.
Respecting Canada's tipping culture is essential, regardless of the practices in your home country, so don't forget to add this cost into your budget to avoid getting caught out!
Only taking flights
If you're heading to Canada for an adventure, don't feel obligated to stick to the skies!
Canada's immense size makes it a perfect destination for an epic road trip, and renting a car is relatively easy and affordable if you have a qualifying license.
On several occasions I opted to take a short flight between two destinations, later to find out that the drive truly would have been the scenic route — and perhaps even saved me some money.
Of course, you'll need to build in extra time to your itinerary if you do decide to hit the open road, but the hidden gems you're likely to discover en route are more than worth the detour.
In fact, some of the car journeys I did while exploring Canada were among the best days of my trip, particularly the route between Banff and Jasper.
Underestimating the size
While you should definitely consider road tripping during your Canadian adventure, keep in mind that Canada is a very, very big country, and getting from A to B might not be as simple as it looks on a map.
Distances between cities and attractions can be substantial, and I definitely underestimated travel time on numerous occasions.
Remember to allocate sufficient time to get between destinations and factor in space to rest and relax too, especially if you're driving yourself.
The goal, as with any trip, is to embrace the journey as much as the destination, so try to keep this in mind when you're on the road!
Assuming everyone speaks English
It may be a surprise to some visitors that Canada is officially a bilingual country, and French is widely spoken in many areas, particularly in the province of Quebec.
To make the most of your Canadian adventure, it's essential to do your homework before heading to each new region. Take a moment to check the main language spoken in the area, and make a genuine effort to brush up on basic phrases before you go.
You won't need to be fluent, but attempting to connect with locals in their own language will go a long way to show you respect the culture of the place you're visiting and it will no doubt enrich your travel experience too. C'est magnifique!
Assuming Tim Hortons is top Canadian cuisine
Tim Hortons is undeniably an iconic part of Canadian culture, and in my opinion every foreign traveller should sample its donuts and coffee at least once during their trip.
However, it is a mistake to assume that Tim Hortons is all Canada has to offer when it comes to food.
In fact, Canada has a diverse and vibrant culinary scene stretching from coast to coast to coast, and you'll find everything from European-inspired influences to authentic Indigenous flavours.
Of course, anybody visiting Quebec must add poutine to their culinary bucket list, while fresh salmon in B.C. is a must-try too.
Alberta is known to offer seriously tasty beef products, while the Atlantic provinces offer everything a seafood lover could dream of, including lobster, scallops and oysters.
Across the country, visitors will also find local craft beers and wineries producing award-winning offerings, so you'll be able to drink as well as you eat.
Of course, taste-test the usual suspects like maple syrup, BeaverTails and a Double-Double, but don't be fooled into thinking that's all Canada has to offer!
Not socializing with the locals
Canadians are known for their polite and friendly nature, and almost everyone you meet will be happy to assist with directions, recommendations and advice.
And while it is absolutely a good idea to call on locals for all of these things, it would be foolish not to throw yourself head-first into other types of conversations with Canadians, too.
Engaging in deeper conversations with locals can lead to memorable encounters and meaningful connections – and many Canucks will happily join you for a beer or show you around their hometown.
Whether you strike up a conversation at a coffee shop, join a community event, or stay at a hostel known to host locals, you're unlikely to regret the connections you make!
Not staying for long enough
Canada is an incredible country that deserves enough time to explore all that it has to offer.
I ended up loving Canada so much that I obtained a visa and stayed for almost two years, and I can honestly say that even that isn't long enough to truly discover the country.
While not everyone has the luxury of an extended stay, I highly recommend dedicating a minimum of 10 days to your Canadian adventure, and if possible, extending it to two to three weeks.
Each province and territory comes with its own distinct charm, and to fully appreciate the country's diversity you should consider dividing your time among different regions.
This way, you can immerse yourself in the rugged beauty of the Rockies, explore the maritime wonders of the East Coast, or soak in the vibrant cityscapes of the West.
Fortunately, almost every road is a scenic one in Canada, which means wherever you go, you're bound to fall in love!
