Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Travel
ontario airbnb

Ontario's 'Dead & Breakfast' Airbnb Is Hidden In A Dark Forest & Comes With Creepy Dolls

What actual nightmares are made of.

Ontario's 'Dead & Breakfast' Airbnb Is Hidden In A Dark Forest & Comes With Creepy Dolls
Airbnb

You can fall asleep in an actual nightmare at this super spooky Airbnb in Ontario. Dead & Breakfast, by Wolf Claw Cabins, is a terrifying getaway located in Kinmount.

Hidden deep in a 10-acre forest and powered by a generator, the isolated cabin sleeps four brave souls and looks like the opening of every horror movie ever.

Bri | Airbnb

To make things even more chilling, the cabin is home to "devilish dolls" that will watch you during your stay.

Bri | Airbnb

The listing suggests you bring your wits and "see how many nights you can handle" when staying at this spot.

Bri | Airbnb

And if the cabin doesn't scare you enough, the outhouse promises to, so you'll have to work up some courage before taking a trip to the loo.

Bri | Airbnb

Call up your bravest friends and see how many nights you can survive in this cabin... if you dare.

Dead & Breakfast

$199/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Kinmount, ON

Why You Need To Go: Only the bravest of souls will be able to handle a stay in this creepy forest cabin.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Halloween In Canada Has Been Given The Green Light By The Country's Top Doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said Halloween can be celebrated safely with "great Canadian creativity."

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

If you've been wondering what the rules about Halloween in Canada this year would be, new guidance from the country's top doctor has been revealed and you don't have to be too scared about it.

During a COVID-19 update on October 22, Dr. Theresa Tam shared that festivities for the holiday can happen this year as the country continues to maintain public health habits.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Places In Ontario That Have Serious 'Hocus Pocus' Vibes & Feel Just Like Salem

The Sanderson Sisters would approve.

@racheliandrews | Instagram, @daniwitchywest2194 | Instagram

If you watch Hocus Pocus on rerun every Halloween, then you'll want to spend every "glorious morning," afternoon and evening exploring these Salem-worthy spots in Ontario.

With Hocus Pocus 2 being released next year, it's the perfect time to get into the spooky spirit by exploring cobblestone streets and historic villages.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Ontario Drive-Ins Playing Spooktacular Movies Under The Stars This Month

Who said Halloween isn't for adults?🎃

@halloweenmovie | Instagram, @stylebykristina | Instagram

It is time to plan a movie night under the stars. These seven Ontario drive-ins will be playing spooktacular movies this October.

Do you know what is more frightful than watching a horror movie in your living room? Watching the same movie at a drive-in outside of the city, surrounded by darkness where your mind can easily imagine monsters lurking.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Haunted Houses In Ontario That Are Open This Fall & Will Give You Goosebumps

Do you dare? 👻

@legends_ofhorror | Instagram, @legends_ofhorror | Instagram

Are you feeling brave? Here are seven haunted houses in Ontario you can visit this October if you dare.

Some of these scare sights will make you feel like you've stepped into a horror movie and aren't for the faint of heart. So if you are searching for something to do this Halloween, why not visit one of these terrifying attractions?

Keep Reading Show less