Ontario's 'Dead & Breakfast' Airbnb Is Hidden In A Dark Forest & Comes With Creepy Dolls
What actual nightmares are made of.
You can fall asleep in an actual nightmare at this super spooky Airbnb in Ontario. Dead & Breakfast, by Wolf Claw Cabins, is a terrifying getaway located in Kinmount.
Hidden deep in a 10-acre forest and powered by a generator, the isolated cabin sleeps four brave souls and looks like the opening of every horror movie ever.
To make things even more chilling, the cabin is home to "devilish dolls" that will watch you during your stay.
The listing suggests you bring your wits and "see how many nights you can handle" when staying at this spot.
And if the cabin doesn't scare you enough, the outhouse promises to, so you'll have to work up some courage before taking a trip to the loo.
Call up your bravest friends and see how many nights you can survive in this cabin... if you dare.
Dead & Breakfast
$199/night
Neighbourhood: Kinmount, ON
Why You Need To Go: Only the bravest of souls will be able to handle a stay in this creepy forest cabin.
