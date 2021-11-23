Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

Ottawa Is Getting A New Holiday Show On Parliament Hill & A Pathway Of Over 300k Lights

You can see all the festive sights for free! 🤩

Ottawa Is Getting A New Holiday Show On Parliament Hill & A Pathway Of Over 300k Lights
Canadian Heritage, @canada_cap | Instagram

Get ready for some free festive fun as Christmas Lights Across Canada returns to Ottawa. This holiday season, you'll be able to see the brand new projection show at Parliament Hill and explore a dazzling pathway of over 300,000 lights.

The new 15-minute show will run at Parliament Hill every evening from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, in a loop between 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be a mix of multimedia and music, and you'll get to see sparks travel across Canada's breathtaking landscape.

Then you can go for a stroll to see the sparkling Pathway Of Lights, which runs the same nights as the projection show.

It will illuminate multiple streets and landmarks around Ottawa and Gatineau, including Confederation Park, National War Memorial, Elgin Street, Supreme Court Of Canada, Rideau Canal Park, Portage Park, Garden Of Provinces And Territories, and Jacques-Cartier Park.

There is no fee or tickets required to visit either the projection show or the Pathway of Lights, so it makes for the perfect last-minute adventure.

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022

Address: Projection Show at Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Pathway Of Lights (multiple locations)

Why You Need To Go: You can get a cup of peppermint mocha and go for a walk downtown to see the trail of lights and the new festive projection show.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Trail Near Toronto Leads You Through An Illuminated Forest & Is Better Than Ever

There is also ice performers on select nights! ❄️

@phanieeeyak | Instagram, Conservation Halton

You'll feel like you've entered an enchanted forest when following this illuminated trail near Toronto.

The Winterlit at Mountsberg Conservation Area returns for a second year on weekends and holidays from December 26, 2021, to February 21, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Drive-Thru Christmas Events Around Ottawa That Will Let You Explore A Glowing Paradise

Some locations are free! ✨

Stephanie White | Narcity

There is no need to freeze outdoors to see twinkling lights. Here are drive-thru Christmas events around Ottawa, where you can explore a glowing paradise.

While the weather outside might be freezing, you can stay warm in your car and listen to classics like Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas" as you drive past dazzling tunnels of lights and illuminated displays.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Enchanting Christmas Markets Around Ottawa That You'll Want To See This Holiday Season

Get ready for mulled wine and twinkling lights!

@evelyndiana2 | Instagram, @stephbranch24 | Instagram

If you are looking to escape the crowds at the mall, here are eight Christmas markets around Ottawa to visit instead.

This winter, there are locations across the city where you can shop for festive treasures. Plus, some of them have live entertainment, twinkling lights, and tasty desserts to try.

Keep Reading Show less

This Village In Ottawa Is Covered In Over 30k Lights & Looks Like A Christmas Card

You'll feel like you travelled back in time. 🎄

City of Ottawa | City Of Ottawa Museums

This winter, you can explore a historical village in Ottawa that has over 30,000 Christmas lights.

The Vintage Village Of Lights at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum is back on Fridays to Sundays from December 3 to 19 between 3:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less