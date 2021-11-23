Ottawa Is Getting A New Holiday Show On Parliament Hill & A Pathway Of Over 300k Lights
You can see all the festive sights for free! 🤩
Get ready for some free festive fun as Christmas Lights Across Canada returns to Ottawa. This holiday season, you'll be able to see the brand new projection show at Parliament Hill and explore a dazzling pathway of over 300,000 lights.
The new 15-minute show will run at Parliament Hill every evening from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, in a loop between 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
It will be a mix of multimedia and music, and you'll get to see sparks travel across Canada's breathtaking landscape.
Then you can go for a stroll to see the sparkling Pathway Of Lights, which runs the same nights as the projection show.
It will illuminate multiple streets and landmarks around Ottawa and Gatineau, including Confederation Park, National War Memorial, Elgin Street, Supreme Court Of Canada, Rideau Canal Park, Portage Park, Garden Of Provinces And Territories, and Jacques-Cartier Park.
There is no fee or tickets required to visit either the projection show or the Pathway of Lights, so it makes for the perfect last-minute adventure.
Christmas Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022
Address: Projection Show at Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Pathway Of Lights (multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: You can get a cup of peppermint mocha and go for a walk downtown to see the trail of lights and the new festive projection show.
