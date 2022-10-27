This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Is So Magical & Hallmark Movies Have Been Filmed There
You'll be the star of your own holiday story.🎄
There is nothing quite like spending the day picking out a new Christmas tree and filling your home with the fresh evergreen scent.
There is a Christmas farm less than an hour from Ottawa where you can cut down a tree and it's so magical that it has appeared in multiple Hallmark movies.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Pakenham has appeared in the films: Christmas Scavenger Hunt, Christmas Festival of Ice, The Rooftop Christmas Tree and A Cheerful Christmas.
You'll think you've stepped onto the set of a Christmas movie thanks to the endless sight of evergreens and all of the holiday decor. A large wooden cabin will greet you upon entry and you'll be able to shop here for festive ornaments, gifts and hot food.
From dangling tree ornaments to fresh wreaths and tree stands, there are many products to browse that could add cheer to your home. The kitchen will be serving items like hot dogs, chilli, desserts and hot drinks which you can enjoy on a picnic table or by a crackling fire pit.
A tractor ride leads you out to the rows of trees where you can pick from tree varieties including Fraser fir and Balsam fir. Hand saws are available to borrow. There are also a bunch of pre-picked options if you don't feel like cutting down your own.
Santa will be making appearances at the farm and you can take your photo with him on November 26 and 27 and December 3, 4, 10 and 11.
The farm's Christmas season begins on November 12 and tree sales kick off on the following weekend, November 19. It's open seven days a week and the weekend hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no cost to visit.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Free admission, trees starting at $49
When: Tree sales run from November 19 to December 24, 2022
Address: 951 8th Conc. S., Pakenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can be the star of your own holiday film at this magical tree farm near Ottawa.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.