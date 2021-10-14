Trending Tags

The Best Ski Resorts In Canada Were Ranked So Of Course BC & Alberta Dominated The List

Who's ready for some fresh powder?! ⛷️

@skilouise | Instagram, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

The best ski resorts in Canada have been ranked and it was a close call between Lake Louise and Big White.

In Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, the top three resorts were claimed by venues in B.C. and Alberta.

Skiing is must-do winter activity for millions of Canadians each year, and with COVID-19 travel restrictions easing, you can bet that the slopes (and apres skiing bars and restaurants) will be busier than ever.

Here is the list of the top five ski resorts in Canada.

Lake Louise

Address: 1 Whitehorn Rd., Lake Louise, AB

Website

Big White

Address: 5315 Big White Rd., Kelowna, BC

Website

Mont-Tremblant

Address: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, QC

Website

Le Massif de Charlevoix

Address: Charlevoix, QC

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

