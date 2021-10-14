The Best Ski Resorts In Canada Were Ranked So Of Course BC & Alberta Dominated The List
The best ski resorts in Canada have been ranked and it was a close call between Lake Louise and Big White.
In Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards, the top three resorts were claimed by venues in B.C. and Alberta.
Skiing is must-do winter activity for millions of Canadians each year, and with COVID-19 travel restrictions easing, you can bet that the slopes (and apres skiing bars and restaurants) will be busier than ever.
Here is the list of the top five ski resorts in Canada.
Lake Louise
Address: 1 Whitehorn Rd., Lake Louise, AB
Big White
Address: 5315 Big White Rd., Kelowna, BC
Whistler Blackcomb
Address: Whistler, BC
Mont-Tremblant
Address: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Le Massif de Charlevoix
Address: Charlevoix, QC
