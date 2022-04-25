This Harry Potter Airbnb In Georgia Looks Just Like Hagrid’s Hut & It’s Magical
Dragon egg not included ⚡
Harry Potter fans everywhere can "apparate" to a getaway straight out of their favorite books. This Airbnb in the North Georgia mountains is the perfect destination for enthusiasts of the Wizarding World.
The Gamekeeper Hut in Chickamauga, Georgia is reminiscent of Hagrid's house from the series. But instead of the Hogwarts grounds, this rental can be found on Fable Realm Farm's private 40 acres of land.
Guests can warm up by the fire pit, which resembles an oversized cauldron. Or try your hand at the scavenger hunt your Superhost has set up for you, where your skills will be tested.
The stone cottage is the perfect size for a quaint couple's getaway. But if you want to visit with a group, the farm hosts multiple Harry Potter-themed stays on property. You're just a short walk away from The Burrow, or a Hogwarts' Dorm Room.
Outside various Gamekeepers' tools lean against the hut's stone exterior, giving it the appearance that Hagrid is somewhere nearby roaming the grounds.
The Gamekeeper Hut exterior with a ladder and barrel leaning against the stone walls. Airbnb
Inside is Hagrid's hearth, with knick-knacks cluttered around the fireplace. A wooden rocking chair and copper kettle give it a homely appearance.
Inside the Gamekeeper Hut, a stone fireplace cluttered with knick knacks. Airbnb
A broomstick hangs over the entryway into the bedroom, where guests can sleep on the cozy king-size bed. The colorful checked quilts give it an authentic Harry Potter feel.
The bedroom at The Gamekeeper Hut.Airbnb
This popular spot is already booked out almost a year in advance. Fans are traveling from all over the country to be fully immersed in their favorite fictional universe.
The Gamekeeper Hut
Where: Chickamauga, GA
Price: Starting at $157/Per Night
Why We Love It: The authentic feel allows fans to be immersed in the Harry Potter universe, and comfortable accommodations make for a cozy getaway.
