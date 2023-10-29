This US Christmas Town Transforms Into A 'Charming Snow Globe' Every Year For The Holidays
It's like a real-life Hallmark movie. 🤩
If you want to level-up the magic in your life this year, listen up. This magical U.S. Christmas town has everything from gingerbread competitions to live carolers and it'll transport you to Germany faster than you can say "Santa Claus" — or "Weihnachtsmann."
The charming small town of Leavenworth is located in the heart of Washington state, nestled amidst the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains.
The town looks like it's been plucked from an early-2000s Hallmark movie, thanks to its festive horse-drawn sleighs, street carolers and hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights.
Each year the tiny town celebrates what it calls the Village of Lights: Christmastown, when it transforms into a "charming snow globe" that truly wouldn't look out of place on a holiday postcard.
There's a display of over half a million lights, live music and entertainment, holiday characters to take selfies with, a giant Christmas tree, roasting chestnuts and so much more.
In addition to all of the holiday festivities, visitors will also find charming boutiques, local artisans and cozy European-style shops offering a range of unique and handcrafted gifts that make for perfect souvenirs or holiday presents.
Whether you're on the hunt for eccentric headgear at The Hatshop, artisanal cheese at The Cheesemonger's Shop, or themed portraits at Studio 1890 Old Time Photos, you'll find a unique present for everyone on your Christmas list here.
Foodies are in for a treat in Leavenworth too, with hot spiced wine available to sip from traditional Gluhwein tents and hand-crafted, Italian and Bordeaux-style wines available to sample from Silver Cellars.
You can also warm up with a visit to The Bavarian Bakery, known for its piping hot cocoa and oversized pretzels. If you want to escape the cold for longer, you could also explore the neighbouring Gingerbread Factory, where you'll find the most adorable gingerbread people and houses that are almost too pretty to eat. Almost.
For the full Leavenworth experience, a visit to the famous nutcracker museum is also a must. With over 9,000 nutcrackers on display, it's another one of a kind activity.
If animal encounter are more your thing, you could also head to the nearby Leavenworth Reindeer Farm, where you can cuddle with Santa's helpers ahead of the big night and get some more picture-perfect selfies. You'll also be able to hand-feed the reindeer and gather around a crackling campfire to learn more about them.
Leavenworth is so festive that last year, Conde Nast ranked it among the best places in the entire world to spend the holidays, alongside iconic winter destinations like Bruges in Belgium, Cologne in Germany and even New York City.
The month-long Christmas celebration, which begins in December, also includes a display of Santa costumes from all over the world, a gingerbread house competition, a gift-wrapping station and a whole host of activities for kids.
But if you can't make it to Leavenworth in December, don't worry. The lights in the small town are set to begin twinkling by American Thanksgiving (this year on November 23) and will stick around until the end of February, which means there's plenty of time to pack up your winter clothes, grab your besties and head out on a twinkling U.S. road trip.
Not sure how you'll get around once you arrive? Well, via horse-drawn sleigh, of course! You'll be able to travel around in style like the big man himself, riding through the night with the twinkling lights and snow-capped mountains all around.
Considered one of the best Christmas towns in the United States, Leavenworth evokes all of the vibes of a European Christmas market. With its alpine setting, cobblestone streets, half-timbered Bavarian buildings and lights twinkling overhead, you'll be transported straight to Germany – no passport required.
The town has been this way since the early 1960s, when a plan was put into place to transform it from a sleepy logging town to the Christmas wonderland it is today. Inspired by the surrounding alpine vistas, Leavenworth embraced its existing European vibes and went all-out, leaning into Bavarian architecture and German and Austrian holiday traditions.
Today, the attention to detail is pretty impressive, from the gingerbread trim on every building to the towering real Christmas tree in the heart of town, which adorned with real treats.
According to the town's Christmastown website, visiting is an experience that will leave you saying, "Holy Schnitzel!"
If you want to take the European feel one step further, head to Leavenworth on the weekend closest to December 5 (December 2-3 in 2023) to experience Krampusnacht – a holiday that originates in Germany and Austria. Per the tradition, people dress up as the devil creature Krampus to scold naughty children and to "scare them" into being good.
Although Krampusnacht festivities are not officially organized by the town of Leavenworth, some locals still choose to celebrate the tradition by roaming the town's streets dressed in hand-carved masks and fur costumes.
Another hallmark of Leavenworth is the abundance of outdoor activities. Surrounded by the majestic Cascade Mountains, the town offers endless opportunities for hiking and skiing in the winter. Ski enthusiasts flock to the nearby Stevens Pass Ski Resort, which promises thrilling downhill runs and pristine backcountry skiing opportunities.
If you're unable to visit during winter, the town also hosts Oktoberfest celebrations every year, celebrating its Bavarian inspiration. Tickets for next year's three "show stopping weekends" will go on sale in July 2024, and the small town is already promising everything from a traditional Munich keg tapping ceremony to a stein hosting contest and a pretzel toss.
Leavenworth, Washington
Price: Varies depending on activity
When: Leavenworth's Christmastown event lasts throughout the entire month of December. The twinkling lights will be switched on from November 23 to February 28, 2023.
Address: Leavenworth, Washington
Why You Need To Go: If you want to get lost in a picture-perfect Christmas wonderland this December, look no further. With chestnuts roasting, live caroling, steaming hot cocoa, and at least half a million glittering lights, it surely doesn't get much more festive than this!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.