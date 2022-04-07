This Epic Floating Waterpark In BC Has A New Obstacle Course & Tickets Are Already On Sale
They also have bumper boats and seadoos!
This floating water park near Vancouver just got taken to the next level — making a day there splashing around even more fun.
Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park is reopening this year for some summer fun, with a new water obstacle course to make things interesting.
The huge water park will now have even more obstacles that are floating on Harrison Lake. It includes swings, teeter-totters, monkey bars and even hamster balls!
You can pretty much bounce the entire day away on this jungle gym floating park and soak up some rays while doing it.
The park is located in the town of Harrison Hot Springs and is open starting June 25.
It's also only a two-hour drive from Vancouver — making it the perfect weekend activity.
This season there will have a bunch of new features aside from the waterpark obstacle course, including a free-floating action tower and more facility upgrades.
It's the greatest spot to have some epic water fights and make everlasting summer memories.
They even have this wild thing that you can hang off while competing with others to hold on.
In the summer months, the lake will warm up to some swimmable temperatures, but if you really cannot handle the cold, they even have wet suits available for rent.
There are also bumper boats and BBQ boats available for rent through Harrison Water Sports if you're looking to have some serious fun with your friends this summer.
Plus, they have Seadoo rentals if you're looking to scope out the entire lake.
Seadoos, bumper boats and BBQ boats can start being rented out around the second week of May, a few weeks before the water park opens.
Basically, there are endless ways to be entertained here, all summer long.
Book your ticket now so you can plan your summer adventures!
Harrison Lake Inflatable Water Park
Price: $39.99
Address: 100 Esplanade Ave., Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the most epic summer adventure spot to have a great time with friends while enjoying the sun.