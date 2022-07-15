10 Things You Need To Know For July 15
Including the return of random testing at major Canadian airports!
If you're reading this while wearing old sweatpants or tattered basketball shorts, congratulations! You're officially comfy enough to show up for this unique casting call.
In Case You Missed It
1. Random COVID-19 Testing Returns To Pearson & Other Airports
Health Canada announced yesterday that random testing for COVID-19 will restart for passengers arriving at the major airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary starting Tuesday, July 19. However, Helena Hanson reports that testing will now be completed at an off-site location or via virtual appointment rather than at the airport. Here's what you need to know if you plan on flying within or back to Canada any time soon.
2. You're Going To Need A Cork Board & String To Figure This One Out
The magic of the 21st century is that Canadian-born NBA big man Tristan Thompson can (evidently) cheat on his on-and-off partner, Khloe Kardashian, with another woman — and another woman ends up pregnant. A month after Thompson and Kardashian conceived their second child together via surrogate in November, Thompson fathered a kid with a fitness model from Texas. If your eyes are starting to glaze over while trying to untangle all of this, Sameen Chaudhry can break the timeline down for us.
3. A Man Acquitted In Canada's Worst Terrorist Attack Was Reportedly Killed
Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who in 2005 was acquitted of charges of having perpetrated the Air India Bombing, was reportedly shot dead in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Global News reports. The RCMP also found a "suspect vehicle" near the scene that had been set ablaze. As Morgan Leet writes, the bombing of Air India Flight 182 from Toronto to London in 1985 resulted in the deaths of all 329 passengers, marking the worst terrorist attack in Canadian history. Read more about the case here.
4. John Cena Spotted At One Of North Van's Favourite Doughnut Shops
Honey Doughnuts & Goodies is a North Shore institution. Nestled on the outskirts of North Vancouver over in Deep Cove, it's a great spot to grab a sweet bite to eat and watch the kayakers paddle about. Evidently, John Cena felt similarly earlier this week; the actor and WWE wrestler dropped by for breakfast (and doughnuts) — perhaps following the advice of Honey Doughnuts acolyte Kate Winslet. Ashley Harris has the deets here.
5. Pack Your Bags, Babe; We're Going To Durham Region
With the price of airfare being what it is these days, you're probably not going to be able to sneak off on a last-minute European vacation without selling a kidney. Megan Renaud offers up a cheaper (and less surgical) solution for those looking to experience a Mediterranean-like day trip at a fraction of the cost: a hidden stretch of sandy shores in Darlington Provincial Park, about an hour's drive from Toronto. Here's why turquoise-blue waters aren't as far away as you think.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy National I Love Horses Day — which isn't to be confused with December 13's National Horse Day. It's also National Gummi Worm Day, National Tapioca Pudding Day and National Orange Chicken Day, which all happen to pair extremely well with horse.
🦉 OVO FEST
With little forewarning, Toronto's own Drake announced a star-studded lineup for what he's dubbing October World Weekend, a spinoff of his long-running OVO Fest that will run July 28 and 29, and August 1. Tickets go on sale today.
🐴 CALGARY STAMPEDE
This year's Calgary Stampede is entering its final weekend, and though you might have missed the opportunity to see performances by Kevin Costner and '90s pop band Aqua (though regrettably not together) there is still plenty to check out.
🏎️ HONDA INDY
If you plan on traversing Toronto's west end this weekend, you should try to leave the driving to the professionals. The Honda Indy runs Friday through Sunday afternoon at Exhibition Place — and there are going to be a ton of road closures.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
At age 14, Young Sheldon know-it-all Iain Armitage can probably rebrand as Teen Sheldon. Portland Trail Blazers hooper Damian Lillard turns 32 today. "Fluffy" comedian Gabriel Iglesias is 46. We tested it out ourselves and it's true: MythBuster Adam Savage was born 55 years ago today. Your friend and mine, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai, is 73.
