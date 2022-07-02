7 Canadian Foods That Provinces & Cities Are Hiding From The Rest Of The Country
Have you ever heard of Newfoundland poutine or a Caribou drink? 🇨🇦
There are so many unique Canadian foods and drinks including some that provinces and cities across the country are hiding from the rest of Canada!
While there are Canadian classics — like poutine, Nanaimo bars, butter tarts and Montreal-style bagels — that the country is famous for, there are also quite a few hidden gems that you might not know about.
So, if you've never heard of Windsor pizza, the Persian, a Caribou drink or Newfoundland poutine, don't feel bad.
They are some of the country's best-kept and most delicious secrets that might just inspire a foodie road trip.
Without further ado, here are six tasty unique foods and drinks that provinces and cities all over Canada are hiding from the rest of the country!
Newfoundland poutine
Newfoundland poutine puts an interesting spin on the classic poutine that this country is known for.
It's made with fries, gravy and dressing. If you don't know, dressing is what most people call stuffing, aka that side dish you eat on Thanksgiving.
You can also add cheese curds to the poutine if you want it to be more traditional but keeping them out makes it more authentically Newfoundland!
Windsor pizza
Windsor-style pizza is a special food that has a more than 70-year history in the Ontario city.
Ambassador Pizza Co., which specializes in the dish, told Narcity that it's made with local cheese, mushrooms and, maybe most unique of all, shredded pepperoni!
The Persian
In Thunder Bay, Ontario, there is a dessert that's only available at The Persian Man, a cafe in town.
Called the Persian, it's a cinnamon bun topped with top-secret pink icing.
In fact, the current owners of the bakery founded by this treat's creator apparently still have the secret recipe locked in an underground safe!
Fries with the works
Fries with the works in P.E.I. is a local dish that people in the province have been hiding from the rest of the country.
This dish is made with fries, gravy, ground beef and peas.
Some restaurants on the island have even made variations like adding cheese curds, more vegetables or more meat.
Caribou drink
If you've never heard of the Caribou drink, it's a cocktail that's famously served at the Quebec Winter Carnival.
The drink is made with red wine, hard liquor and maple syrup or sugar and is often served in a cup made of ice.
Its origins trace back to fur traders in the late 1600s and while it's a Quebec hidden gem, the drink has made its way to the Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg.
Moon Mist ice cream
Moon Mist is a three-flavoured ice cream that's a classic in Nova Scotia and has since made its way to other Atlantic provinces.
The ice cream is a swirl of purple, yellow and blue colours and the flavours are grape, banana and bubblegum.
It's believed that the flavour was first produced in the early 1980s by Nova Scotian dairies. Now, it's apparently the most popular flavour of ice cream in Atlantic Canada!
Schmoo torte
This is a classic treat in Manitoba that the rest of the country might not know about.
Schmoo torte, which is also called "shmoo torte," was created by a mother in Winnipeg for her son's bar mitzvah.
It's a combination of layers of cake, whipped cream, caramel or butterscotch and nuts, typically toasted pecans!