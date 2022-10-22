8 Christmas Markets In Canada Opening Next Month That'll Transport You Straight To Europe
'Tis (almost) the season! 🎄✨
Christmas is just around the corner! To get you in the festive spirit, you can start planning a visit to a Christmas market in Canada where you can enjoy spectacular light displays, holiday food and drinks, and shop for gifts.
Some of the best Christmas markets in Canada will open in November, so you can get a head start on the holiday magic.
Christmas markets and the tradition of wooden kiosks selling holiday wares and festive food and drink actually began in Germany, and, come November, you can get a taste of it right here at home.
If you're ready for the season of cozy sweaters, warm drinks and holiday cheer, here are eight magical Christmas markets across the country that you can visit starting next month.
Vancouver Christmas Market
Price: $17.99+ per adult
When: November 12 to December 24, 2022
Address: 1055 Canada Pl., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This German-inspired Christmas market is a holiday favourite in Vancouver, with a towering, walk-in Christmas tree, live music, holiday entertainers and more.
The market will take place at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza and will have tons of festive German food and drinks on offer, like pretzels, bratwurst, waffles and Glühwein, a mulled wine drink.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Distillery Winter Village
Price: $11 per person on Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays after 4 p.m.
When: November 17 to December 31, 2022
Address: 55 Mill St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Last year, the Toronto Christmas Market revealed it would be rebranding as the Distillery Winter Village, transforming the area with carollers, twinkling lights and more.
This year, the village will feature over 65 local merchants, restaurants and cafes as well as seasonal "food cabins" and vendors where you can shop for Christmas gifts.
The village will have its magical tree-lighting ceremony on November 17.
Accessibility: Accessible site.
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 25 to December 23, 2022
Address: 425 Marche Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's European-style Christmas market brings a festive atmosphere to the city with seasonal food and drinks, light displays and holiday entertainment.
While full details are yet to be shared for this year's market, last year, the market had more than 35 vendors offering Christmas gifts and holiday-themed items, unique festive foods and visits with Santa.
Accessibility: Accessible services available.
Banff Christmas Market
Price: $10 per person
When: November 18-20, November 25-27, & December 2-4
Address: 100 Sundance Rd., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: Taking place in Banff National Park, the Banff Christmas Market is a traditional European-style Christmas market, offering a menu of cocktails, pretzels, mulled wine and sweets, as well as a holiday market where you can shop for gifts.
The market will also have live performances from local musicians, a fire lounge for campfires and cocktails, and complimentary professional photos with Santa.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Niagara Falls Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from November 12 to December 18, 2022
Address: 4605 Queen St., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Falls Christmas market, which takes place in the downtown area, promises to be "bigger and better than ever" this year.
On offer this year are interactive light displays, food trucks, visits from Santa and the Grinch, and small business vendors selling things like jewelry, handmade crafts and apparel.
As a new feature for this year, there will also be a skating rink open every day of the market with skates available to rent.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Quebec City German Christmas Market
Price: Free
When: November 24 to December 23, 2022
Address: Old Quebec, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: While full details of the German Christmas market in Quebec City are yet to be revealed, visitors can expect much of the same festivities as last year, including tons of colourful light displays and over 90 exhibitors in wooden kiosks selling holiday items and gifts.
The huge market takes place around Old Quebec and is free to attend. More details about the market will be announced on November 2.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Edmonton Christmas Market
Price: $15+ per adult
When: November 30 to December 18, 2022
Address: 7000 143 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: The Edmonton Christmas Market will have over 100 different rotating vendors where you can get holiday gifts and trinkets, as well as performances and workshops, like a chocolate tasting and a wooden decorations workshop.
The market will also have tons of food vendors serving up things like donuts, pastries, mocktails, cakes and so much more.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Glow Halifax
Price: $22.99+ per adult
When: November 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023
Address: 200 Prospect Rd., Goodwood, NS
Why You Need To Go: Taking place at the Halifax Exhibition Centre, this light and holiday festival will have towering displays, interactive lights (including LED swings) and a winter market where you can get festive food, drinks and gifts.
There will also be daily visits from Jolly Old Saint Nick himself, as well as performances by local artists and a singing ice princess.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.
Happy holidays, Canada!