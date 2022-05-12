Kingston Police Saved A Puppy That Was Reportedly 'Locked In The Trunk' Of A Parked Car
Police were forced to break the driver's side window.
Summer weather is finally returning to Ontario, which means so are the dangers of leaving children or pets unattended in hot cars. Sadly, cases are already popping up.
According to Kingston Police, officers responded to reports of a dog locked in the trunk of a vehicle around 6:00 p.m. on May 11, 2022.
Upon arrival, police heard whimpering coming from the suspect's car, which was parked outside of a local business at the time.
The temperature outside was approximately 25 C.
Police immediately tried to enter the vehicle, ultimately being forced to break the front driver's side window to access the trunk latch.
Officers discovered a 10-week-old puppy inside. Police described the animal as "weak, lethargic and exhibiting signs of being in distress."
The accused was arrested and charged after returning to their vehicle while police were present.
"Police were informed that the individual was in the process of transporting the puppy to a new owner outside of Kingston," the report states.
The individual was arrested at approximately 6:25 p.m. and transported to police headquarters, where they were later released on conditions with an upcoming court date.
The suspect, a 23-year-old local, has been charged with willfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The dog was tended to and delivered to its new owner by police, who say it will receive further care.
Kingston Police are reminding residents not to leave children or pets unattended in cars for any length of time.
Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are set to hit 30 C by Friday.