Toronto Was Named The Top 'Instagrammable Proposal City In The World' & It Beats Paris
Au revoir Eiffel Tower and hello CN Tower 👋
Cherry blossoms are in full bloom, the sun is shining, and the birds are chirping. It's finally the season where couples all around the world are living their best summer romance stories and posting about them on social media.
Did you know that the 6ix is also a great place for those Toronto couples to get on one knee and pop the question?
According to FROM MARS, Toronto is the "most instagrammable proposal" city in the world!
They told Narcity that the research showed that "over 39,000 'Toronto proposal' posts have been shared on Instagram - more than any other country in the world."
So, "if you're looking for the most insta-worthy location to propose in then you may want to consider the Canadian capital, Toronto," they added.
Even though Toronto is a beautiful city, many find spots like Paris to be more romantic.
Speaking of Paris, it came in second place with 31,847 hashtags used, followed by Miami at 21,673.
Honestly, there are a whole bunch of ways a person could propose in the city, making it the most memorable, photographic and Instagram-worthy moment ever.
You could take your significant other to the CN Tower or just head down to Union Station to ask your person to be with you for the rest of your lives.
If those ideas aren't that attractive to you, how about proposing from the other side of the city on a boat looking out at the calm waters and beautiful city skyline.
Oh, and you can't forget about the romantic little getaways located right in the heart of Toronto, which other than the famous Allan Gardens includes the Centennial Park Conservatory. How adorable is that idea!
No matter what you Torontonians decide to do, asking your person to marry you and become your long-life partner in the 6ix is just as romantic as Europe, apparently! So, have fun out there, lovers!