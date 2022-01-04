7 Perfect Winter Hikes In BC That You Have To Tick Off Your Bucket List This Year
Just because it's winter, and there might be a bit of snow on the ground in B.C., doesn't mean you have to stop going for hikes. The province is full of breathtaking hikes to do all year long.
Since I moved to B.C., just over three months ago now, I've gone on a lot of amazing adventures near Vancouver. Lately, they've been like stepping into a winter wonderland.
While the city of Vancouver is typically snow-free, it's only a 30-minute drive up to the mountains in North Vancouver, where you'll find incredible hikes and lots of fresh snow.
It turns out that this year, B.C. is expected to get more than its average amount of wintry weather, which is actually great news for hiking. A fresh layer of bright white snow just makes everything look more beautiful. You feel like you're in a completely different world, escaping the rainy city.
If you're lucky to go on a clear day, you are bound to get a stunning view, usually with the sparkling ocean and steep mountains in it.
Here are some of the best winter hikes I've done so far in B.C., and a few that are on my list for the season.
Dog Mountain Trail
Address: North Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This is my go-to hike for Sunday mornings. It's not too long, pretty easy, and gives you an epic view. In the winter make sure to wear proper footwear, because it can get slippery.
Eagle Bluff Trail
Address: West Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This trail is in Cypress Provincial Park and is the perfect winter hike. It is pretty steep, as you hike literally up the ski hill on a trail right beside the slopes. The view is so worth it though. You get all ocean, and not too much city.
Stawamus Chief
Address: Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: I haven't actually done this one in the winter but if you have crampons it is doable! It's also very steep, and you need to use the ropes and chains that are along the trail to make it up, but it is amazing at the top.
Saint Marks Summit
Address: West Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This one is only safe to do in the winter if you have snowshoes and are an experienced hiker. There are risks of avalanches here, so be careful and go prepared! If you do go on a day when the weather is good, you will get an epic view.
Elfin Lakes
Address: Garibaldi Provincial Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hike is on the top of my list for this season! It's long, taking seven hours, but looks so beautiful.
Quarry Rock
Address: Deep Cove, North Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Looking for something quick, and snow-free? This is the hike for you! It's close to Vancouver and makes for an easy weekend activity.
Rainbow Lake
Address: Whistler, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hike is a long 16-kilometre journey but looks scenic the entire way. I can't wait to pack a lunch try it out!