BC's Camping Sites Booking System Has Opened & It's Time To Plan Your Summer Vacation
Here's how to book.
If you're looking to get adventurous this summer, you can start booking your camping sites in B.C. on the new reservation system.
The new online reservation system opened on March 21, and the camping sites book up quickly. If you want to make sure you get to everything on your summer bucket list — go and reserve the B.C. camping sites ASAP.
The site, through B.C. Parks, allows you to filter through campsites and save your booking preferences. It lets you book up to two months in advance of your trip dates, so you can really get prepared for a summer of fun.
Some campsite reservations open up later on though. You won't be able to book group campsites until March 24, and reservations for Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April.
Before planning your trips, you can look at when different campsites in B.C. are operating, on their website. That way you can know exactly which sites you want to book, and for what dates, before logging into the reservation system.
How To Book
Once you have your plan together, you can visit the B.C. Parks website, and go to the reservations tab.
After making an account you can search based on your dates, what provincial park you want to camp in, and how many tents or vehicles you have.
Screenshot of the BC Parks campsite reservation system.BC Parks
If you're not quite sure where you want to go camping, you can explore using the map feature.
Using the map you can click on the Costal Mainland, Northern B.C., Southern Interior, or Islands section. From there, you'll see the different campsites that are available to reserve in that area.
Screenshot of the BC Parks campsite reservation system.BC Parks
It's actually the perfect way to explore if you've never camped in B.C. before. You can see different camping sites that are close to you — and get a visual if you want something close to the ocean or up in the mountains.
Once you click on the campground you want, and the specific site, it will add it to your cart.
Then all you have to do is pay the reservation fee — which varies per site but is never very expensive — and you are all set for a camping adventure!