The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants In BC, According To A Man Who Tried Over 8,000 Spots
Must try — pineapple buns! 🍍
David R. Chan has eaten at 8,000 Chinese restaurants world wide! Believe it or not, he has travelled 20 countries to test different Chinese foods.
It's no wonder Canada made the cut as one of his food travels on the list. Our country offers such a great variety of different foods to try — there is sure to be many great finds!
From dine-in to takeout, Narcity was lucky enough to get a list broken down of his top Chinese eats in Vancouver and Richmond, B.C. The list includes a variety of high and low-priced places so there is a special spot for anyone to enjoy.
It also includes one place in the top books for a special Vancouver-born celebrity as well!
Here are the places he suggests and they look absolutely delicious.
HK BBQ Master
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese, BBQ
Address: 651 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Recommended by world explorer David R. Chan & Seth Rogan! Chan recommends the Char Siu.
Chef Tony
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese, Dim Sum
Address: 4600 No. 3 Rd #101., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Shrimp Paste Fried Donut!
Sun Sui Wah
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese, Dim Sum, Seafood
Address: 3888 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Squab!
Kirin
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 1172 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Abalone tart.
Shanghai River
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 7831 Westminster Hwy., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Deep fried egg white with red bean paste.
Lido Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 4231 Hazelbridge Way., Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: For the delicious looking Pineapple Buns!