Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals
black friday

7 Amazon Canada Tips & Tricks For Black Friday That'll Help You Score The Biggest Deals

"Alexa ... bring me the bargains!" 🙌

7 Amazon Canada Tips & Tricks For Black Friday That'll Help You Score The Biggest Deals
Ifeelstock | Dreamstime, Calvin L. Leake | Dreamstime

If you're preparing to drop a load of cash during Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale, these shopping hacks and insider tips may help you save some serious money.

The giant retailer has already confirmed that this year it will have "more deals than ever," with discounts across a range of products, including fashion, electronics, Amazon devices and brands, entertainment and more.

From Thursday, November 25, there will be discounts across the company's website and app, with select offers launching even earlier.*

But before you add anything to your basket, check out these tips to ensure you maximize potential savings wherever possible:

Browse in advance

One of the best ways to make sure you don't get a bit lost in all of the Black Friday mayhem is by preparing a shopping list in advance.

You can add items to your basket (without checking out) ahead of November 25, and check back on the day to see if your saved products have been discounted.

If they haven't, you can use similar search terms on the big day to see if any other styles or brands have been reduced, instead.

It's a good idea to do all of your research, browsing and list-making ahead of Black Friday if you have specific things you want to buy, to avoid getting side-tracked by big deals on things you don't actually want!

Get a Prime account

Shoppers with an Amazon Prime account will be able to get 30 minutes of early access to select Lightning Deals throughout the holiday season, which means you can get first dibs on limited stock and additional savings.

Lightning Deals can be found on the website.

Prime members also get free delivery on most orders, which can save you money if you're regularly forking out for shipping.

Preview the deals

Amazon Canada has already shared a sneak peek into the types of products and brands that will be discounted on November 25, 2021.

If you're looking for something in particular, or are hoping to compare offers from different retailers, take a look at what's going to get cheaper in advance so you know where to check when the prices drop.

Download the app

From November 25, bargain-hunters will be able to find discounts across the company's website, but there are several ways to shop.

If you don't want to spend hours scrolling through Amazon's website on Black Friday, how about using the app instead? It's pretty user friendly and might be preferable if you're shopping via a handheld device.

That's not all. You can also ask your Amazon device, "Alexa, what are my deals?" for a rundown on what's on offer on a day-to-day basis.

Get free shipping without Prime

It's still possible to get free shipping on Amazon Canada, even if you're not a Prime member.

If you spend $35 or more on eligible items, you won't actually need to pay anything for delivery straight to your home.

Use Amazon coupons

Yup, you read that right! Amazon Canada actually has a page full of coupons that can be used to reduce the cost of your online orders.

This means you can get even more discounts on eligible items on Black Friday, across departments like electronics, fashion, beauty, toys, home and more.

Pay less for Prime

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can test it out for one month for free.

Those hoping to get all their holiday shopping ASAP could even utilize the trial period to get free shipping for a whole month, before cancelling at no cost.

After the trial ends, a Prime membership costs $7.99 per month (plus applicable taxes). It's cheaper if you pay for a whole year upfront at $79, which works out to be $6.58 each month.

It's more affordable for students, who can get six months totally free right now. After this, it costs $3.99 per month for the same services.

*This article has been updated.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

IKEA Canada's Black Friday Event Has Landed & Here Are All The Details

It's greener than ever — and you can snag an in-store credit!

Dennizn | Dreamstime, @ikea | Instagram

If you're trying to be a little more conscious with your shopping, IKEA Canada's Black Friday initiative called "Green Friday" might just have the best deals for you.

The home furnishing store's month-long campaign during the traditionally wild shopping month of November is meant to show that sustainable living is easier and more affordable than ever.

Keep Reading Show less

Indigo’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get Up To 40% Off Books, Home Decor & Much More

It's on now until November 28. 📚

Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you thought Indigo's pre-Black Friday deals were impressive, then get a load of this. The Black Friday sale is on now until November 28 with huge savings on everything from best-selling books to stocking stuffers to cozy sleepwear.

Keep Reading Show less

Aritzia's 'Warm Up' Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Get Up To 50% Off Winter Goodies

Don't you love a good deal?

@aritzia | Instagram

Attention, shoppers! Black Friday at Artizia is here early via their "warm-up" sale before the main event on Friday, November 26, and the deals are already so good.

The popular retailer currently has up to 50% off of a wide variety of clothing, and your winter wardrobe is definitely nudging you to take a scroll through all of the chic items on major discount.

Keep Reading Show less

Mejuri Just Launched An Exclusive Black Friday Sale & Here's How You Can Get In On It

20% off can go a long way with diamonds! ✨

@mejuri | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there was a best time to treat yourself, it would probably be Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Although they're not officially until the end of the week, you can already find sweet deals starting today — including this exclusive sale on stunning jewelry at Mejuri.

Keep Reading Show less