8 Things You Need To Know For October 5
Including how to stretch your dollar this Thanksgiving & a ridiculously dumb police chase.
Good morning
Off The Top: A Florida man stole a women's wallet in Tampa over the weekend, then attempted to evade a police chopper by swimming out into the ocean — perhaps the greatest indication of the hazards of letting your kids play Grand Theft Auto.
In Case You Missed It
1. Here's How To Save Money On Thanksgiving Dinner This Year
With inflation pushing the cost of food higher, plan for your Thanksgiving grocery bills to hurt more than previous years, Tristan Wheeler reports. For instance, turkey is expected to cost 16% more on average, while potatoes (up 22%) and bread (13%) might have some families opting for an impromptu keto diet this weekend. Even veggies (up 9.3%) have been broiled by inflation. So what's a discerning shopper to do? Tristan has a few tips and tricks to keep the budget under control this year.
- For instance: Cut down on the starters and side dishes. Let the staples like turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing take centre stage. And on the topic of protein, you're going to get better bang for your buck if you opt for a larger bird.
- My Take: Skip the turkey altogether and help clean up your city by opting for a nice, plump pigeon instead.
2. Experiencing Fall In Europe Is A Lot Cheaper If You Stay Within Canada
Even if you blew most of your annual travel budget this summer, there are still a number of domestic destinations that can give you a little taste of international flavour at a reasonable price. Want cobblestoned charm? Quebec City has you covered. Heart pining for the magical fjords of Scandinavia? Newfoundland's Gros Morne National Park is a solid stand-in. And, of course, the Rockies make for a reasonable approximation of the Swiss Alps. Helena Hanson has more quick and easy at-home substitutions for European adventures.
- My Take: After enough glasses of French or Italian red, any skyward protrusion will start to look like the Alps.
3. With Toronto's Real Estate Market In Flux, What Does $1M Get You Today?
We all know a million bucks ain't what it used to be — especially when it comes to Toronto's consistently overcooked real estate scene. However, rising interest rates have released some of the pressure off what has long been a seller's market. Patrick John Gilson took a look at what seven figures will get you in Canada's largest city and it turns out that nicer units are increasingly within reach at that price point.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🚓 CRIME TIME
An 18-year-old woman was arrested in Toronto in connection to a summer carjacking spree. Two male suspects, ages 15 and 16, were previously arrested, and a fourth suspect — another 18-year-old woman — is still sought, Brooke Houghton reports. Despite the suspects' youthful ages, the alleged schemes seem to have been reasonably well-coordinated.
👩⚕️ MOCK DOC
Edmonton cops arrested a woman who was allegedly posing as a medical doctor under the name "Dr. Marie Milne" and advertising services like holistic therapies. As Charlie Hart reports, some of the treatments Rossemarie Castro Rosales purportedly carried out could constitute sexual assault. Here's what Albertans need to know.
🚗 DAY TRIPPER
Grab some snacks and gas up ta voiture; you don't have to stray too far from Montreal to experience some fall fun. MTL Blog's Charlotte Hoareau details 15 spontaneous day trips from the Quebec metropolis, including approximate drive times.
📌 JOB BOARD
If the idea of a four-day workweek is increasingly appealing, you're going to want to check out these three Ontario-based jobs that Brooke Houghton found. Ranging from public relations and tech education to recruitment, there are a number of options if you're looking to stretch out your weekends on a more permanent basis.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Canadian Room actor Jacob Tremblay turns 16 years old today. Silver screen egghead Jesse Eisenberg is 39. Bachelor host Jesse Palmer turns 44. Kate Winslet is 47. Canadian hockey royalty Mario Lemieux and Patrick Roy were both born on this day 57 years ago. Pop astrophysicist and full-time party-pooper Neil deGrasse Tyson is 64. Mary Poppins matriarch Glynis Johns is 99.
