This Road Trip Is Canada's Version Of Route 66 & Has Charming Towns, Natural Wonders & More
It's time to add the great Canadian road trip to your bucket list!
If you've always dreamed of taking a once-in-a-lifetime Canadian road trip, look no further. Canada is home to some of the best road trips in the world, and it even has its own version of the iconic Route 66.
Enter the Trans-Canada Highway, often referred to as Canada's version of America's Route 66, an impressive stretch of road that spans the entire length of the country, promising endless adventures along the way.
At 7,821 km, the Canadian Encyclopedia marks it as the fourth-longest highway — and second-longest national highway — in the world.
Traversing from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the iconic national highway promises picturesque provinces, charming towns, unique roadside attractions and awe-inspiring natural wonders along the way.
Passing through all ten provinces and connecting major cities like Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Halifax, the road trip is one way to experience all that Canada has to offer – from the comfort of your very own vehicle!
And it's more than just a transportation network – the highway has a fascinating history and a cultural significance that just adds to its allure, appealing to travellers from both within Canada and beyond.
In fact, every year, countless Canadians and tourists alike embark on trips across the Trans-Canada Highway, choosing to embrace the transcontinental road as an adventure in itself, rather than simply a route to another destination.
So, grab your camera, fill up your tank and get ready to hit the open road, the great Canadian road trip is waiting for you!
The history
The history of the Trans-Canada Highway dates back to the early 20th century, when the ambitious idea of a coast-to-coast highway in Canada was first proposed.
Driven by a desire to connect the country, promote economic growth and create a sense of national unity, construction of the road began in 1950. However, the huge project faced many delays.
One of the most significant challenges for those involved with constructing the highway was Canada's unforgiving terrain. From rugged mountains and dense forests to treacherous swamps and fast flowing rivers, the road required engineering solutions like bridges, tunnels and causeways.
In September 1962, then-prime minister John Diefenbaker officially opened the initial section of the Trans-Canada Highway, which connected Victoria, B.C., to the Alberta border.
Over the following years, construction continued to connect the remaining provinces and territories, with the official completion of the Trans-Canada Highway occurring in July 1971.
The cities
Whether you decide to travel the full length of Canada via the highway (which many people do!) or just tackle one section of the trip, there are many bustling Canadian cities to visit.
Among the notable cities along the Trans-Canada Highway are Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.
While Victoria charms visitors with its picturesque harbour, historic architecture and lush gardens, the cosmopolitan city of Vancouver promises natural beauty and stunning Pacific Ocean views, as well as vibrant neighbourhoods like Gastown and Granville Island.
Calgary's Western heritage and arts scene might be appealing for some road-trippers, whereas others may choose to spend time in Winnipeg, where they can spend the day at the Winnipeg Art Gallery or the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.
Those travelling through Ontario could easily spend several days exploring Toronto and Ottawa, enjoying the former's thriving cultural scene, top-class restaurants and tourist attractions, as well as the latter's historic landmarks and institutions.
Montreal, on the other hand, offers a glimpse of Europe, with old cobblestone streets, iconic churches and delicious French cuisine.
And, if you're in Halifax, why not stop to embrace the Maritime charm and delectable seafood?
If the hustle and bustle of major cities is not for you, smaller, charming towns like Banff, Canmore and Revelstoke (all B.C.) could be added to your itinerary – all of which promise life-affirming views and gorgeous national parks.
Kenora (Ontario), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Wolfville (Nova Scotia) are also all popular stops among those who've travelled the famous highway.
The attractions
Like its American counterpart, parts of the great Canadian highway now often slip under the radar of those looking to shave a little time off their journeys.
However, those hoping to make the most of their trip will find countless ‘50s delights and kitschy roadside attractions that will only add to the adventure.
Among them are the tiny town of Keremeos, B.C., which is also known as the fruit stand capital of Canada. A time capsule of the 1950s, the stalls sell everything from peaches and plums to vegetables.
You could also stop by B.C.'s Fort Steele Heritage Town, where you'll get a peak at the gold rush lifestyle. Once a booming gold rush town in the 1880s, this place was later almost abandoned, before being revived as a historic site in 1969.
Described now as a "living history museum, " there are restored buildings, employees in 1880s dress and animals like horses and livestock – all with the backdrop of the Rocky and Purcell Mountains.
You could also stop at Revelstoke's Enchanted Forest, where you can experience a magical nature walk, spot folk art figurines, climb B.C.'s tallest tree house and even try ziplining.
Of course, giant roadside attractions like Mac the Moose (Saskatchewan), the Big Nickel (Ontario), the world's largest Coke can (Manitoba) or even the Starship Enterprise replica (Alberta) are also all waiting to be discovered.
The natural wonders
From coast to coast, the Trans-Canada Highway takes road trippers on a journey through some of Canada's most breathtaking natural wonders and iconic landmarks.
As the highway winds through Alberta and B.C., it passes through one of Canada's most famous natural wonders – the Rocky Mountains. Travellers will be able to enjoy vistas of towering peaks, pristine lakes and glaciers.
The backdrop of Banff National Park, Jasper National Park and Yoho National Park means that the journey between these two western provinces is as beautiful as it is memorable.
UNESCO World Heritage site Dinosaur Provincial Park, in southeastern Alberta, is another natural wonder waiting to be explored by those travelling along the highway. Known for its fossil discoveries and unique badlands landscape, this spot is sure to appease anyone looking for somewhere unusual to stop their car.
Although you won't directly pass through Niagara Falls on the Trans-Canada Highway, the falls are a short detour and worth a visit for anybody hoping to tick off bucket list destinations.
The Cabot Trail, though, is a must-visit for any keen road tripper – having been voted among the best road trips in the world. The iconic road, which winds through Cape Breton Highlands National Park, offers sweeping coastal vistas, rugged cliffs, and charming fishing villages.
Other natural wonders worth keeping an eye out for include the Bay of Fundy, located between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and Gros Morne National Park (Newfoundland and Labrador), which will transport you straight to the fjords of Norway.
So, whether you're looking for majestic mountains and pristine lakes, or unique geological formations and dramatic coastlines, the Trans-Canada Highway has truly got it covered.
The journey
Whether you choose to drive a small portion of the Trans-Canada Highway or embark on a cross-country journey, this road trip offers a chance to truly discover Canada.
From beautiful and diverse natural landscapes to bustling cities, unique attractions and charming towns, there's something for everyone en-route.
While it may not be as talked-about as Route 66, the Trans-Canada Highway offers its own unique adventure – so add it to your bucket list ASAP!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.